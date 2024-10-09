Business

    • TD reaches $70M class-action settlement on broker commissions, law firm says

    A person walks past a TD Bank sign in the financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul A person walks past a TD Bank sign in the financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
    Share

    Siskinds LLP says a $70.25 million class-action settlement has been reached with TD Asset Management over commissions paid to discount brokers.

    The law firm says the class action members alleged that since discount brokers aren't allowed to provide investment advice, investors receive no value for the trailing commissions they pay to such brokers.

    It says trailing commissions paid on mutual funds are meant to compensate mutual fund dealers for investment advice they provide to investors.

    Siskinds says it has filed proposed class actions against several mutual fund managers that have discount brokers, which along with TD Direct Investing, also includes RBC Direct Investing, BMO InvestorLine, CIBC Investor’s Edge, Scotia iTRADE and National Bank Direct Brokerage.

    The proposed settlement with TD covers anyone who held units of a TD mutual fund trust through a discount broker on Sept. 11, 2024 or earlier.

    TD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement, which is still subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Video shows meteor streaking across Ontario

    Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News