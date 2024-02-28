Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say

OTTAWA -

Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.

More than 600 pages were made public today following a special all-party review of the records.

Opposition parties hoped the documents would shed light on why scientists Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were escorted out of Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019 and subsequently fired in January 2021.

They also wanted to see documents related to the transfer, overseen by Qiu, of deadly Ebola and Henipah viruses to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology in March 2019.

Three former senior judges were to have the final say on public disclosure of the newly disclosed documents, which are partially redacted.

Health Minister Mark Holland said today the documents reveal a lax adherence to security protocols.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.