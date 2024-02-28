Politics

    • Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.

    More than 600 pages were made public today following a special all-party review of the records.

    Opposition parties hoped the documents would shed light on why scientists Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, were escorted out of Winnipeg's National Microbiology Laboratory in July 2019 and subsequently fired in January 2021.

    They also wanted to see documents related to the transfer, overseen by Qiu, of deadly Ebola and Henipah viruses to China's Wuhan Institute of Virology in March 2019.

    Three former senior judges were to have the final say on public disclosure of the newly disclosed documents, which are partially redacted.

    Health Minister Mark Holland said today the documents reveal a lax adherence to security protocols.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News