OTTAWA -- The federal government will be tabling an enhanced version of their bill to ban conversion therapy on Monday, CTVNews.ca has learned.

The legislation has been put on the House of Commons notice paper for Monday, with tabling expected that afternoon.

The previous iteration of the bill, known as C-6, was halted in the Senate, after Conservatives refused to fast-track at the end of the sitting in June. The legislation then died when Trudeau triggered the summer federal election.

The version of the bill coming next week is expected to include stronger wording and more teeth when it comes to cracking down on the harmful practice, which seeks to change a person's sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender.

The government is expected to make the announcement Monday alongside members of the LGBTQ2s+ community, which it has been consulting in the lead-up to presenting this bill.

It’s already been named as one of four key priority bills the Liberals want to see become law before the end of the year.

More coming...