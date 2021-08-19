VICTORIA, B.C. -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has vowed that ifhis party is re-elected, legislation outlawing conversion therapy will be a priority, but didn't say how quickly into a new Parliament the government would re-table the bill.

After initially dodging a question during his media availability in Victoria, B.C. on Thursday, CTVNews.ca put the question to him again, in which he—after using it as a partisan attack on the Conservatives—said he wishes the issue wasn’t political.

Bill C-6, the outstanding legislation looking to largely ban conversion therapy was halted in the Senate, after Conservatives refused to fast-track it in June. The legislation then died when Trudeau triggered the election.

More coming….