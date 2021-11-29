OTTAWA -- The federal government has tabled a reworked bill aiming to prohibit both adults and children from being subjected to conversion therapy practices.

The legislation, titled Bill C-4, proposes to eliminate the harmful practice in Canada, and is wider-reaching than what the federal government attempted to pass in the last Parliament.

After the Liberals promised in campaign to re-introduce legislation within the first 100 days of a new mandate, the enhanced legislation, if passed, would make it a crime to cause another person to undergo conversion therapy. It would also make it a criminal offence to promote or profit from providing the practice.

Conversion “therapy,” as it has been called, seeks to change a person's sexual orientation to heterosexual or gender identity to cisgender, and has been opposed by numerous health and human rights groups.

Following a technical briefing with Justice Canada officials, Justice Minister David Lametti, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien, and out gay Tourism Minister Randy Boissonnault will be speaking to reporters at 4:30 p.m. ET about the new bill alongside members of the LGBTQ2S+ community.

This is the third iteration of conversion therapy legislation tabled by the Liberals over the last few years.

This time, anticipating the support of all parties in the House of Commons, the government has committed to making the bill a priority, aiming for it to pass before the end of 2021.

