Feds fund legal advice for Ukrainians in Canada as immigration questions linger
Justice Minister Arif Virani says the government will expand a legal advice hotline for war-displaced Ukrainians in Canada to help them understand their rights and navigate the immigration system.
The news comes as many Ukrainians anxiously wait to find out whether Canada will offer them a permanent stay after their emergency visas expire.
This weekend marks the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which sparked a massive refugee crisis as million of Ukrainians fled the country.
The federal government has since granted more than 950,000 temporary emergency visas to Ukrainians so they can wait out the war in Canada, and more than 220,000 have actually made the journey.
Pro Bono Ontario says it has received an increase in calls from people asking about extending their visa and work permits, applying for refugee status or seeking permanent residency in Canada.
The group intends to expand its hotline service to war-displaced Ukrainians across Canada using more than $475,000 in new federal funding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
YouTube mom Ruby Franke apologizes at sentencing in child abuse case
Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
Brain wave-powered tech allows Canadian kids 'trapped in their own bodies' to play
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
'Very pleasant surprise': Canada's inflation rate tumbled to 2.9 per cent in January
Canada's inflation rate fell more than expected last month as price growth moderated across the economy, including outright price declines for gasoline, airfares and clothing.
Man charged after allegedly driving drunk to Toronto-area police station hours after prior arrest
A man from Ajax has been charged after he allegedly drove drunk to a local police station hours after he was arrested in a separate incident.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Are you a Ukrainian who moved to Canada as a refugee? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Ukrainian refugees and family members about their experiences with Canada's emergency visa program.How are you finding life in Canada? What do you wish you knew before you moved here?
Canada
-
'How did this happen?' Canadian couple stranded in Turks and Caicos after passports stolen
A celebratory trip has turned into a nightmare for a Mississauga couple stranded in the Turks and Caicos Islands after their Canadian passports were stolen during a break-in at their rental property.
-
RCMP recommend criminal charge in fatal 2021 crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C.
Mounties are recommending a charge of criminal negligence causing death after a 2021 crane collapse killed five people in downtown Kelowna, B.C.
-
Quebec demands $1B from Ottawa to compensate for services for asylum seekers
Quebec is once again asking the federal government for help to deal with the growing number of asylum seekers in the province.
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 Alberta to unveil firefighting strategy ahead of March 1 start to wildfire season
The province will hold a news conference on Tuesday to share updates on the upcoming wildfire season.
-
Are you a Ukrainian who moved to Canada as a refugee? We want to hear from you
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Ukrainian refugees and family members about their experiences with Canada's emergency visa program.How are you finding life in Canada? What do you wish you knew before you moved here?
World
-
A Russian court extends the pretrial detention for an American reporter accused of spying
A court in the Russian capital ruled Tuesday to keep Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in custody pending his trial on espionage charges that he denies.
-
FBI investigates after letter with white powder sent to U.S. House Speaker Johnson's Louisiana church
Federal and state authorities are investigating suspicious mail containing a white powder that was received by a north Louisiana church attended by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.
-
UN World Food Program says it can't deliver aid to northern Gaza because of chaos, and famine fears are rising
The World Food Program said Tuesday it had to pause deliveries of food to isolated northern Gaza because of increasing chaos across the territory, hiking fears of potential starvation. A study by the UN children’s agency warned that one in six children in the north are acutely malnourished.
-
YouTube mom Ruby Franke apologizes at sentencing in child abuse case
Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.
-
White House promises 'major sanctions' on Russia in response to Alexei Navalny's death
The White House says it is preparing additional 'major sanctions' on Russia in response to opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in an Arctic penal colony.
-
South African president sets May 29 as election day as polls show a drop in support for the ANC
South Africa will hold its national election on May 29, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday.
Politics
-
Trudeau announces $2B in fed loans for BC Builds program
Ottawa is kicking in an extra $2 billion in financing for the recently announced BC Builds program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
Feds fund legal advice for Ukrainians in Canada as immigration questions linger
Justice Minister Arif Virani says the government will expand a legal advice hotline for war-displaced Ukrainians in Canada to help them understand their rights and navigate the immigration system.
-
Mental health minister says 'safer supply' drug concerns rooted in 'stigma and fear'
Canada's mental health and addictions minister believes fear and stigma are driving criticism of the government's decision to support prescribing pharmaceuticals to drug users to combat the country's overdose crisis.
Health
-
Is your 'emotional support water bottle' causing overhydration?
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
-
Migraine in kids: How to spot the symptoms
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
-
Women might lower their risk for cardiovascular disease by twice the amount as men with exercise
The benefits of exercise are great for everyone – but may be even better for women, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Brain wave-powered tech allows Canadian kids 'trapped in their own bodies' to play
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
-
First Neuralink human trial subject can control a computer mouse with brain implant, Elon Musk says
Elon Musk says Neuralink’s first human trial participant can control a computer mouse with their brain, nearly one month after having the company’s chip implanted.
-
Lockbit cybercrime gang disrupted by international law enforcement operation
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
Entertainment
-
U.S. casinos won $66.5B in 2023, their best year ever as gamblers showed no economic fear
America's commercial casinos won $66.5 billion from gamblers in 2023, the industry's best year ever, according to figures released by its national trade association Tuesday.
-
Michael J. Fox gets standing ovation for surprise BAFTAs appearance
A-list celebrities leaped to their feet on Sunday night when movie icon Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the BAFTA awards in London.
-
Lenny Kravitz gives inspiring speech as he accepts People's Choice Music Icon Award
Kravitz accepted the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, marking the honor with a performance of his hits and an emotional speech.
Business
-
Airfares fall 14 per cent in January as demand eases and competition ramps up
Statistics Canada says prices for airfares fell more than 14 per cent in January compared with the same month in 2023.
-
Loblaw spending more than $2B to build more than 40 new stores, renovate hundreds
Canada's largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others.
-
WATCH
WATCH What the latest inflation data suggests abut Canada's housing market
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
Lifestyle
-
8-year-old prodigy Ashwath Kaushik makes history after beating chess grandmaster
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
-
Japan's millennia-old 'naked man festival' ending because of population decline
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
-
Death Valley National Park now offering a rare opportunity – kayaking
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
Sports
-
These athletes suffered life-changing injuries. Then, they turned to psychedelics
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
-
Nets fire coach Jacque Vaughn with team in 11th place at the All-Star break
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
-
Stolz continues charge at world speedskating championships, double silver for Canada
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
Autos
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Ottawa considers changes to clean-electricity rules after consultations
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
-
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.