Politics

    • Feds fund legal advice for Ukrainians in Canada as immigration questions linger

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Justice Minister Arif Virani says the government will expand a legal advice hotline for war-displaced Ukrainians in Canada to help them understand their rights and navigate the immigration system.

    The news comes as many Ukrainians anxiously wait to find out whether Canada will offer them a permanent stay after their emergency visas expire.

    This weekend marks the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which sparked a massive refugee crisis as million of Ukrainians fled the country.

    The federal government has since granted more than 950,000 temporary emergency visas to Ukrainians so they can wait out the war in Canada, and more than 220,000 have actually made the journey.

    Pro Bono Ontario says it has received an increase in calls from people asking about extending their visa and work permits, applying for refugee status or seeking permanent residency in Canada.

    The group intends to expand its hotline service to war-displaced Ukrainians across Canada using more than $475,000 in new federal funding.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News