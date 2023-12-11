Federal sports minister Carla Qualtrough announces safe sport commission

Politics

    Canada's sports minister has announced a national commission to address safe-sport issues, but stopped short of calling a national inquiry.

    Carla Qualtrough unveiled a suite of measures, including a Future of Sport in Canada Commission that will hold a summit and produce two reports during its 18-month mandate.

    An independent commissioner and two special advisers will head the commission.

    Qualtrough was re-appointed sports minister this year eight years after she was first assigned the portfolio in 2015.

    The lawyer and visually-impaired former Paralympic swimmer returned to the file amid what her predecessor Pascale St-Onge called a safe-sport crisis.

    There have been calls from several sport quarters for a national inquiry.

    Among other measures announced were moving the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) and its abuse-free program out of the Sports Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC), increasing the capacity of AthletesCan, elevating Sport Canada's athlete advisory committee to a ministerial committee, modernizing Sport Canada's funding framework and developing a sport integrity framework, with policies around match manipulation and safeguarding children.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

