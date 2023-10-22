Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack

Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead.

They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days before the one in Ottawa.

"Nine years ago today, a terrorist attack at the National War Memorial and on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, claimed one life and injured several others, inflicting a deep wound on our country, on all Canadians, and on the values we hold dear," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

A gunman killed Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, 24, a member of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, in 2014 while he was guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa. The gunman then entered Centre Block on Parliament Hill with a rifle before then sergeant-at-arms of the House of Commons, Kevin Vickers, and other officers stopped him.

RCMP Const. Curtis Barrett, who was cited in an Ontario Provincial Police investigation for his role in stopping the gunman, later received the Star of Courage, which "recognizes acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril."

Trudeau's statement also mentioned Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent, 53, who was killed two days earlier in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., after a man struck him and another Armed Forces member with a car. Police later shot and killed the driver.

"We remember them as brave members of the Canadian Armed Forces who devoted themselves to their country, and we offer our deepest condolences to their families, loved ones, and colleagues," Trudeau said.

In a separate statement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said, "Today, we remember these men who were killed in the line of duty, and we honour their memory."

"Additionally, as we reflect on the twisted motivation of the perpetrators, we recommit to upholding the very principles they sought to destroy – values of freedom and democracy," he said.

"Canadians will never allow these acts of hatred to undermine our country. We will continue to fight terror here at home and around the world so that all people can live in peace, security and freedom."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement that his "thoughts are with the loved ones of Corporal Nathan Cirillo and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent.

"We honour their memory and thank all those who put their safety at risk to protect others."

Corporal Nathan Cirillo and Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent devoted themselves to our country. They were brave and selfless – and today, we’re offering our condolences to their families, friends, and fellow @CanadianForces members. We’ll never forget them. https://t.co/hbpNLdnXdG — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 22, 2023