Federal byelection being held today in Ontario riding previously held by Erin O'Toole
A federal byelection is being held today in the Ontario riding of Durham to fill the seat left vacant by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
O'Toole served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022 and left his seat last spring. He was first elected as a member of Parliament in 2012.
Jamil Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, is running for the Conservatives to replace O'Toole.
The Liberals have nominated Robert Rock, a councillor in Scugog, Ont..
Rock initially sought the Conservative nomination but says he decided to run for the Liberals because the Conservative party no longer spoke to his values.
The NDP have nominated Chris Borgia, president of the Durham Region Labour Council.
The Durham riding, which includes part of the city of Oshawa, Ont., has been held by the Conservatives since 2004.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Quebec mom says Air Canada bungled her family vacation because they overbooked the flight
A mother from Terrebonne, Que. is outraged after her vacation plans fell through because Air Canada reportedly overbooked the flight. Cindy Boulet says she and her two sons, ages 5 and 8, were supposed to fly to Cuba on Tuesday.
Quebec to allow gender-neutral markers on IDs
The Quebec government says it will now allow people who are trans, non-binary or who do not identify as female or male to mark their sex as 'X' on their official documents.
BREAKING Ex-Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to perjury charges
The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Apple fined nearly US$2 billion by the European Union over music streaming competition
The European Union levelled its first antitrust penalty against Apple on Monday, fining the U.S. tech giant nearly US$2 billion for breaking the bloc's competition laws by unfairly favouring its own music streaming service over rivals.
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
As Biden prepares to address the nation, more than 6 in 10 adults doubt his mental capability
Former U.S. President Donald Trump could learn Monday whether the Supreme Court will let him appear on this year's ballot as the leading Republican presidential candidate tries to close in on his party's nomination.
Quebec to allow gender-neutral markers on IDs
The Quebec government says it will now allow people who are trans, non-binary or who do not identify as female or male to mark their sex as 'X' on their official documents.
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months.
Temperature in Toronto nears record-breaking territory with high of 13 C expected
A warmer-than-usual March 4 is scheduled for today in Toronto with temperatures set to reach the double digits this afternoon.
-
Quebec parents want son's mysterious death in Punta Cana investigated fully
A Quebec couple is trying to get answers following the mysterious death of their 24-year-old son two months ago in the Dominican Republic.
Added fees may offset deals on low-cost Canadian airlines, analysts warn
Airline analysts warn travellers to be wary as they can be lured in by a low advertised price for flights with some hidden fees bringing the overall cost of the trip way up.
'How could they allow this?' Many Canadians frustrated with CERB experience
It’s been nearly four years since the federal government rolled out the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but many Canadians who received funds are still confused by its eligibility requirements and are only learning now that they have to pay back the money.
Haiti orders nightly curfew trying to restore calm after a weekend of violence and prison break
Authorities have ordered a nighttime curfew in an attempt to regain control of Haiti's streets after an explosion of violence during the weekend, including gunmen from gangs overrunning the country's two biggest prisons and freeing their inmates.
-
BREAKING Ex-Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty to perjury charges
The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to testimony he gave in a civil investigation into the real estate company’s finances, a person familiar with the investigation said.
Fast car, slow return: Ferrari stolen in 1995 from a Formula One driver is recovered by U.K. police
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
-
French lawmakers gather for a historic vote that will make abortion a constitutional right
A bill to enshrine a woman's right to an abortion in the French constitution goes to a historic vote on Monday, as lawmakers gather for a joint session of parliament at the Palace of Versailles.
Harris is to meet with Israeli Cabinet official who is in Washington despite Netanyahu's rebuke
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday is hosting a member of Israel's wartime Cabinet who is visiting Washington in defiance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Germany and Russia spar over a leaked audio on missiles for Ukraine. Berlin promises to investigate
The German government on Monday vehemently rejected allegations that Russia's leak of a conversation by high-ranking German military officers was an indication that Berlin was preparing for war against Russia.
Canada sanctions more Russians over Navalny death
Canada's foreign affairs minister has announced another round of sanctions against the Russian government, which she says are in response to last month's death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russia’s "continued gross and systematic violations of human rights."
-
Government contracting process 'absolutely not' giving value for money: Botler whistleblowers
The co-founders of a company formerly contracted by the Canada Border Services Agency, who raised concerns about the process for doling out government contracts and instigated probes into the ArriveCan app controversy, says the federal government's contracting process is 'absolutely not' giving Canadian taxpayers value for their money.
B.C. offering bonuses of up to $30K to attract, retain nurses
The B.C. government is introducing a series of bonus programs in an effort to recruit new nurses to the province – with the highest incentives going to those willing to work in the north.
These are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada issued several recalls for various items this week, according to the latest recalls.
'Slowly starving to death': Sask. woman waiting to see gastroenterologist says she can't eat
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
Your company probably knows you’re reading this story at work
Last month, news surfaced that major companies like Walmart, Starbucks, Delta and Chevron were using AI to monitor employee communications. The reaction online was swift, with employees and workplace advocates worrying about a loss of privacy.
-
AI outperforms humans in creative potential tests: study
Artificial intelligence (AI) could be capable of outperforming human creativity, according to a new study published in Scientific Reports last month.
AI has come for music. So far, there's a Great Big Sea between people and algorithms
The production is slick, the drums are on point, and the vocals sound great, but a titan of Newfoundland and Labrador's music scene hears something off about "It Could Be Worse" and "Tales of The Atlantic," two songs generated in less than a minute by a powerful algorithm.
Oji-Cree singer Aysanabee shares stories of family and love in billboard-breaking music
Oji-Cree singer-songwriter Aysanabee reflects on his whirlwind year, and how family inspired his music, in an interview with W5.
Iranian singer who won Grammy for Mahsa Amini protest anthem is sentenced to prison in Iran
An Iranian singer who won a Grammy presented by U.S. First Lady Jill Biden has been sentenced to more than three years in prison over his anthem supporting the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Major grocers expanding discount footprint as customers keep budgets tight
Canada’s biggest grocers are investing money and space in discount stores such as No Frills, Food Basics and FreshCo as shoppers look for ways to save on food amid the higher cost of living.
Apple fined nearly US$2 billion by the European Union over music streaming competition
The European Union levelled its first antitrust penalty against Apple on Monday, fining the U.S. tech giant nearly US$2 billion for breaking the bloc's competition laws by unfairly favouring its own music streaming service over rivals.
Lawyers who successfully argued Musk pay package was illegal seek US$5.6 billion in Tesla stock
The lawyers who successfully argued that a massive pay package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk was illegal and should be voided have asked the presiding judge to award them company stock worth US$5.6 billion as legal fees.
Celebrity owl Flaco memorialized in New York after fatal building collision
Mournful fans of Flaco the owl gathered in New York City on Sunday to say goodbye to the beloved celebrity creature who became an inspiration to many as he flew around Manhattan after someone let him out of his zoo enclosure.
The eyes have it: The intriguing history of kohl
The earliest iteration of eyeliner — which has been integral to Arab culture for millennia — can be traced back to ancient Egypt where it served not only beautification purposes but was also thought to offer protection against the harsh desert sun and even the evil eye.
Here's why North Americans drive on the right and the U.K. drives on the left
Seventy per cent of the world drives on the right while 30 per cent of it drives on the left. The question is: how come?
These top surfers are going to the Olympics after winning the final qualifier
Top surfers Gabriel Medina of Brazil and Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia won the final qualifier for the upcoming Olympics on Sunday following nine days in which scores of competitors faced volatile weather and painful sea urchin spines.
Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah bumped from spring start due to right shoulder soreness
The Toronto Blue Jays say right-hander Alek Manoah has been bumped from his next scheduled pre-season start due to right shoulder soreness.
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
Fast car, slow return: Ferrari stolen in 1995 from a Formula One driver is recovered by U.K. police
British police said Monday that they have recovered a Ferrari stolen from Austrian Formula One driver Gerhard Berger in Italy almost three decades ago.
GM recalling 250,000 pickup trucks in Canada for tailgate issue
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Ontario drivers being told to install tracking devices – but at their own expense
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.