Ex-Conservative Quebec MP, 'political orphan' Alain Rayes won't seek re-election
Quebec MP Alain Rayes says he won't run again for federal office, a year after leaving the Conservative Party.
In a statement, Rayes says it is the right time for him to exit politics, though he will continue to sit as an MP until the next federal election.
Rayes calls himself "a political orphan," arguing no federal party has a positive vision while being prudent about fiscal management.
The Independent MP has represented the riding of Richmond-Arthabaska in Quebec's Eastern Townships since 2015.
A year ago, Rayes supported former Quebec premier Jean Charest in the Conservative party's leadership race, and quit after Pierre Poilievre took over as leader.
At the time, Rayes said he was concerned his party wasn't adequately standing up for the environment, respect across partisan lines and for law and order.
Registered Conservative Party members in his riding received a text message after his departure asking them to demand his resignation as an MP, which Rayes said was a "smear operation" meant to intimidate him.
The Conservatives apologized on social media for what the party called an "automated text message."
(1/3) Today, I have announced that I am retiring from active politics at the end of this mandate. I intend to continue serving my fellow citizens of Richmond-Arthabaska until the next federal election. All the details here 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ihDk40LzTC— Alain Rayes (@AlainRayes) September 11, 2023
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyers attempt to block Ottawa residents from testifying at trial
The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests are attempting to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand.
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Take a closer look at what Pierre Poilievre is peddling
After delivering an epic speech to Conservative Party faithful this past weekend in Quebec City, Pierre Poilievre is riding high. In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says it's time Canadians take a much closer look at what the Conservative leader's saying, and question whether it's the kind of leadership they want.
Watch | Lava spews from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano after eruption
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, erupted on Sunday for the third time this year.
Ex-Bengals player Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam 'Pacman' Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an 'unruly passenger' at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.
Charges against Peter Nygard in Toronto sex-assault case reduced to 5
The number of charges in the Toronto sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard have been reduced from 11 to six.
2,000 people believed dead in flooding in eastern Libya, official says
The head of one of Libya's rival governments said Monday that 2,000 people are feared dead in flooding that swept through the eastern parts of the north African nation.
Kim Jong Un's train to Russia: Luxurious, bulletproof and a daylong trip
Kim Jong Un's confirmed trip to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin has drawn attention to the traditional method of travel for North Korean leaders: luxury, armoured trains that have long been a part of the dynasty's lore and are symbols of its deep isolation.
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
From ground zero to small towns, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 with moments of silence, tearful words and appeals to teach younger generations about the terror attacks that struck the nation exactly 22 years before.
'An uneasy feeling': With Lee's track unclear, hurricane anxiety increasing on East Coast
Though the track of Hurricane Lee remains unclear, anxiety created by powerful storms has been growing on the East Coast -- especially in communities that felt Fiona's wrath last year.
Montreal homeless shelter sees 8 overdoses within an hour
Eight people suffered overdoses near a homeless shelter in downtown Montreal on Sunday.
3 stabbed at festival in Vancouver's Chinatown, police say
Three people are in hospital after they were stabbed at the Light Up Chinatown festival in downtown Vancouver Sunday evening.
-
Charges against Peter Nygard in Toronto sex-assault case reduced to 5
The number of charges in the Toronto sexual-assault case against Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard have been reduced from 11 to six.
Trudeau and Canadian delegation stranded in India for at least one more night as backup plans sought
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in India for another night after the government of Canada’s plane was grounded shortly before the delegation’s departure from the G20 summit in New Delhi.
2,000 people believed dead in flooding in eastern Libya, official says
The head of one of Libya's rival governments said Monday that 2,000 people are feared dead in flooding that swept through the eastern parts of the north African nation.
-
The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
From ground zero to small towns, Americans looked back Monday on 9/11 with moments of silence, tearful words and appeals to teach younger generations about the terror attacks that struck the nation exactly 22 years before.
What to know about a major rescue underway to bring a U.S. researcher out of a deep Turkish cave
A major rescue operation is underway in Turkiye's Taurus Mountains to bring out an American researcher who fell seriously ill nine days ago at a depth of some 1,000 metres (3,000 feet) from the entrance of one of the world's deepest caves. An experienced cave rescuer himself, Mark Dickey is being assisted by teams of international rescuers who by Monday had brought him to 180 metres (nearly 600 feet) from the surface.
-
McCarthy juggles a government shutdown and a Biden impeachment inquiry as the House returns for fall
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a man who stays in motion -- enthusiastically greeting tourists at the Capitol, dashing overseas last week to the G7 summit of industrial world leaders, and raising funds back home to elect fellow Republicans to the House majority. But beneath the whirlwind of activity is a stubborn standstill, an imbalance of power between the far-right Republicans who hoisted McCarthy to the speaker's role yet threaten his own ability to lead the House.
Kim Jong Un's train to Russia: Luxurious, bulletproof and a daylong trip
Kim Jong Un's confirmed trip to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin has drawn attention to the traditional method of travel for North Korean leaders: luxury, armoured trains that have long been a part of the dynasty's lore and are symbols of its deep isolation.
-
Moscow and Pyongyang confirm North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia to meet with Putin
Russia and North Korea confirmed Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal that could fuel Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Trudeau and Canadian delegation stranded in India for at least one more night as backup plans sought
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will remain in India for another night after the government of Canada’s plane was grounded shortly before the delegation’s departure from the G20 summit in New Delhi.
-
Nova Scotia buys motel to help ease housing shortages faced by health-care workers in the South Shore
The Nova Scotia government has purchased a motel to house health-care workers recruited to work on the province's South Shore.
-
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
-
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
The search for Cyprus' missing goes high-tech as time weighs on loved ones waiting for closure
Cyprus' Committee on Missing Persons is testing the pulseEkko -- a deep ground penetrating radar -- to help locate the remains of hundreds of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared in the clashes during the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.
-
Google's dominance of internet search faces major challenge in legal showdown with U.S. regulators
The U.S. government is taking aim at what has been an indomitable empire: Google's ubiquitous search engine that has become the internet's main gateway.
-
Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa - with a lot of water
The cost of building an artificial intelligence product like ChatGPT can be hard to measure. But one thing Microsoft-backed OpenAI needed for its technology was plenty of water, pulled from the watershed of the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers in central Iowa to cool a powerful supercomputer as it helped teach its AI systems how to mimic human writing.
Elon Musk confirms he and Grimes have had a third child—and their name is as unusual as you'd expect
Elon Musk has confirmed that he and former partner Grimes have a third child together—and their name is just as unusual as their siblings'. The child’s existence had been kept a secret until recently.
-
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
-
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher to reverse some of last week's losses
U.S. stocks are ticking higher Monday as Wall Street recovers some of its losses from last week. The S&P 500 was 0.3% higher in midday trading, coming off its first losing week in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47 points, or 0.1%, at 34,624, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
J.M. Smucker to buy Twinkies-owner Hostess Brands in US$5.6-billion deal
J.M. Smucker said on Monday it will buy Twinkies-maker Hostess Brands in a US$5.6-billion deal, as major U.S. packaged food companies look to expand their brand portfolios with pandemic-era fortunes dwindling.
Get a taste of the world of Catan with a cookbook inspired by the hit board game
You can work up quite an appetite sitting around a table plotting world domination. Luckily, a new cookbook lets Catan fans savour the board game even more while out-trading opponents.
-
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
-
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
Ex-Bengals player Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
Former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Adam 'Pacman' Jones was arrested early Monday after police responded to a report of an 'unruly passenger' at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, authorities said.
-
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic emerged from an exhilarating and exhausting U.S. Open final with a 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night, using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.
-
With Rubiales finally out, Spanish soccer ready to leave embarrassing chapter behind
Spanish soccer is ready to move forward, three weeks after its women's team won the Women's World Cup but had its celebrations marred by a kiss that ignited a crisis.
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.