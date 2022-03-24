Two European parliamentarians blasted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his handling of the recent Freedom Convoy protests, saying Canada has become a “symbol of civil rights violations.”

Following a Wednesday speech from Trudeau in Brussels – his first in five years – in which he defended democracy and warned of mounting populism, two MPs rose with fierce rebuttal.

Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic said under Trudeau’s “quasi-Liberal boot,” in recent months the world “watched how you trample women with horses” referring to the police on horseback who cleared out the convoy occupation in downtown Ottawa.

The Freedom Convoy movement began as a protest against all vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions but took on broader objectives through the duration of its encampment.

Kolakusic went on to slam the steps Ottawa took, through invoking the Emergencies Act, to freeze bank accounts, claiming it prevented single parents from being able to pay for medicine, education, and their mortgages.

“To you, these may be Liberal methods, for many citizens of the world, it is a dictatorship of the worst kind,” said Kolakusic on Wednesday.

The video of this speech posted on Twitter has garnered more than one million views as of Thursday afternoon.

German MEP Christine Anderson, who echoed similar remarks, said Trudeau was a “disgrace for any democracy” and asked that he please spare them his presence.

“A prime minister who openly admires the Chinese basic dictatorship, who tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy, should not be allowed to speak in this house at all,” said Anderson.