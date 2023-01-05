Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
Be it resolved that Pierre Poilievre needs help.
When a majority of the respondents with an opinion, even in truest-bluest Alberta, tell pollster Nik Nanos that the Conservative leader should be replaced, this while Poilievre’s still supposedly basking in his political honeymoon period, the alleged prime-minister-in-waiting clearly needs to embrace some New Year’s resolutions for a rise in public approval.
It should be noted that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had an even higher level of unpopularity in the same poll.
So, while insiders bet Poilievre is more likely to double down on controversial positions and policies than moderate them for the mainstream, here are seven New Year's resolutions for a more popular political personality to woo the voters he needs to win.
A COHERENT PUBLIC HEALTH, CARBON TAX POSITION
With cases the new Omicron variant being identified inCanada, Poilievre should support voluntary masking and advocate for booster vaccinations without resurrecting the boogeyman that it’s all lurching toward government-enforced mandates.
And Poilievre can’t simply champion the end of the carbon tax while green-lighting pipelines in every direction without a credible climate change counterbalance.
So far, he’s just belching hot air. If his ultimate goal is to become prime minister, Poilievre needs to divide his “official opposition’ role into less opposing and more positioning.
BACKTRACK QUICKLY ON NON-STARTER CAMPAIGN PROMISES
Yes, this means admitting he won’t actually fire the governor of the Bank of Canada.
Because, after all, he can’t be dumped without oodles of justification which is, so far, missing. Poilievre might also reconsider his opposition to replacement drugs in safe injection sites as ‘woke Liberal’ policy.
Even former Conservative senator and police chief Vernon White is writing off Poilievre’s jabs as uneducated ramblings.
CUT THE CONVOY CONNECTION
When Emergencies Act inquiry Commissioner Paul Rouleau rolls out his report next month, Poilievre shouldn’t gloat if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is found to have over-reached in invoking the Act and he shouldn’t trash talk the conclusion if it’s determined to have been justified. Accept the report as a reasonable wrap-up to a dark national experience and move on.
BE MORE OPEN WITH THE PRESS
This appears self-serving, but Poilievre should resolve to be more open with the parliamentary press gallery.
You don’t have to like or be chummy with the reporting mob, but accessibility is the hard part of being accountable. And even opposition leaders must be held microphone-accountable to be credible.
LISTEN MORE, TALK LESS
Poilievre should exercise his ears more and his tongue less.That means going beyond sycophantic MPs and bended-knee staffing for ideas and advice. Retired alumni like former interim leader Rona Ambrose, former deputy leader Lisa Raitt and true-blue but soft-hearted retired MP Larry Miller have the pulse of the regular-right and possess the political instincts to sell conservative policies to the mainstream. Listen and learn.
BE LESS MEAN-SPIRITED
Former leader Erin O’Toole wrote a thoughtful essay attacking those profane anti-Trudeau flags as a nasty reflection of democracy-destroying polarization.
Poilievre shrugged it off as understandable frustration with the government. O’Toole was right. The last thing Canada needs is a leader whose mindset appears determined to widen the political divide. And ditch the ‘Canada is broken’ line. The country is fine. It’s the government you aim to blame for breaking things.
SMILE MORE
Finally, smiling a bit more often wouldn’t hurt. That vintage Stephen Harper scowl only won elections because voters sensed gravitas in a Conservative leader they didn’t particularly like, but trusted just enough to earn their ballot. That’s not a belief widely shared about the official opposition leader right how. A friendly Poilievre personality upgrade might help him claim a better poll position for the next election.
That’s the bottom line….
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Sunwing 'incredibly sorry' after holiday travel disruptions leave customers stranded
Sunwing has issued an apology to passengers left stranded after winter storms upended operations but says "most of our customers enjoyed their holidays with minimal disruption."
Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas holiday
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered Moscow's armed forces to hold a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine this weekend for the Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday, the Kremlin said.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
Family of Montreal man killed while unlawfully jailed wants systemic racism inquiry
The family of a man who died after an altercation with guards at a Montreal jail while he was being unlawfully detained is demanding an inquiry. Nicous D'Andre Spring, 21, died after being fitted with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed twice by jail guards the day after he should have been released from detention at the Bordeaux jail.
Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene: police
The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene and cellphone data shows that in the months before the attack, he was in the area of the victims' home multiple times, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.
Journey continues for Quebec family travelling the world before their children lose their vision
The journey of a lifetime continues for Edith Lemay, Sebastien Pelletier and their four children, who have been travelling the world to make as many 'visual memories' as possible before three of the kids lose their vision.
Migrant's body found near Quebec border crossing site
An investigation is underway after the body of a migrant was found Wednesday afternoon in Montérégie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
'A disaster': U.S. Speaker fight exposes Republican leadership vacuum
With House Republicans riven by infighting, unable to coalesce around a pick for speaker, former President Donald Trump had an emphatic message for the new GOP majority.
