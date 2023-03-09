CSIS warns 'smart city' technology can open door to attacks, foreign interference
Canada's intelligence service warns that technological innovations adopted by municipalities could be exploited by adversaries such as the Chinese government to harvest sensitive data, target diaspora communities and interfere in elections.
A newly released report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service urges policy-makers and the technology industry to consider steps that can be taken to address and ease the emerging security threat before “smart city” platforms are widely adopted.
Such systems feature electronically linked devices that gather, analyze, store and transmit information through centralized platforms. In turn, municipalities can use artificial intelligence to efficiently control operations and services, allowing them to change traffic lights at the optimal time, manage energy use or track the location of publicly rented bicycles.
“One of the primary security concerns relating to smart cities is the fact that they necessitate the selection and retention of massive, continuously processed data pools that could be exploited to reveal patterns of individual and societal behaviour,” the report says.
“These concerns are heightened by the lack of control and visibility over where this data is stored and who has access.”
The CSIS report, prepared in 2021, was only recently released to The Canadian Press in response to an access-to-information request filed in October of that year.
While the integration of technological innovations and data can make processes more efficient, it can also introduce security risks, CSIS warns.
“Smart city devices collect massive amounts of personal data, including biometric data and other information highlighting personal life choices and patterns. Hostile state actors are currently exploring various means of attaining access to future smart city platforms, including through access provided by state-owned or state-linked technology companies.”
Canadian municipalities may willingly agree to technological partnerships with foreign companies that allow hostile or undemocratic states access to collect data, CSIS cautions.
Smart city projects in western countries have faced pushback due to privacy concerns, but China has “embraced the concept wholeheartedly,” providing the country's technology companies with a competitive edge, the report says. Beijing's artificial intelligence advantage lies in its access to big data, lax privacy requirements and cheap labour to categorize data and build AI algorithms.
China is using such new technologies to support “digital authoritarianism,” the use of advanced technology to monitor, repress and manipulate domestic and foreign populations, CSIS says.
Meanwhile, next-generation networks and interconnected technology will likely become deeply embedded in municipal critical infrastructures in the coming decade, raising the possibility of “back door” access, the report says. A key concern is that a single breach could make all devices vulnerable to interference or attack.
“In other words, data collected through a bike sharing app could theoretically heighten access to other connected devices, such as a city's energy grid, water supply, or traffic-light management database,” the report says.
“This sort of exposure will have serious financial, social and health and safety implications in Canada. Imagine a scenario where a co-ordinated cyberattack took down safety locks that prevent catastrophic explosions at a petrochemical facility, while simultaneously controlling traffic lights to inhibit the emergency response.”
Legal access to data could come through contracts between cities and companies, while illicit access could happen internally through a built-in function of foreign equipment or software, or externally as a result of a cyberattack or data breach, the report says.
The data can subsequently be used to target specific elements of Canadian society, such as Chinese diaspora communities, infrastructure like natural gas plants, water treatment facilities and central government databases, democratic political processes such as elections, or civil society groups to restrict public debate and free expression, it adds.
The use of data-harvesting techniques by countries like China, Iran and Russia to track diaspora populations, namely individuals who are considered opponents, is a genuine concern, said David Murakami Wood, a University of Ottawa professor who specializes in surveillance, security and technology.
“There is no innocent data,” he said in an interview.
Murakami Wood cautioned against believing that data is somehow safer if it is kept entirely in Canadian hands. It is common for organizations to seek access to large pools of data for reasons unrelated to why the data was collected in the first place, he said.
“You can be sure if there's a very large-scale national database constructed, for example, that the police will want access to it sooner or later. And they'll come up with an argument for why they should.”
While it makes sense to have some municipal services connected to the online world, others such as hospitals might simply be too sensitive to risk having them linked to cyberspace, Murakami Wood said.
“If you really want to have a very smart city, we should actually think about what it is you don't want to connect, first of all.”
Taking the necessary steps to address the security threats of smart cities will require informed discussion and consultation at all levels of government, the CSIS report says.
“Different authorities have jurisdiction over various elements of this challenge. Key among these are municipalities who are leading the way in terms of implementation and contractual arrangements with technology vendors.”
The report also recommends:
- Co-operating with partners in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance to identify the risks posed by smart city technologies;
- Collection of intelligence and formulation of advice on adversaries' smart city advances and interests to support Canada's position in negotiations on international technology standards and governance; and
- Ensuring Canadian technology and data are not used to support the development of technologies to be employed in ways that are contrary to democratic values.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
EXCLUSIVE | Gay man taking Canadian government to court, says sperm donation restrictions make him feel like a 'second-class citizen'
A gay man is taking the federal government to court, challenging the constitutionality of a policy restricting gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, CTV News has learned.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau can't ignore the dangers of Chinese meddling in Canada's elections
Bombshell revelations that suggest Chinese agents actively, fraudulently and successfully manipulated Canada's electoral integrity in the last two federal elections cannot be dismissed with the standard Justin Trudeau nothing-to-see-here shrug, Don Martin writes in his exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Alarms going off over health-care privatization? Such an out-of-touch waste of hot political air
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover
Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Russia unleashed 'a massive rocket attack' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such night-time attack in three weeks.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
TikTok is Canada's least trusted social media platform: TMU study
TikTok is experiencing the fastest rate of growth among Canadians, but is also the least trusted social media platform in the country, a new report said.
Canada
-
Ontario Principals Council defends staff at Toronto middle school accused of racism
An organization representing staff accused of anti-Black racism at a Toronto elementary school is 'confident' some of the allegations are false and warned against 'destroying the reputations and lives of dedicated educators' before an investigation is complete.
-
Is it your first time filing taxes in Canada? These tips can help you
If you are a newcomer to Canada and you are filing your income taxes for the first time, these tips can help you to understand the Canadian filing process.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Toronto man wanted in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation
Ontario Provincial Police issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Elnaz Hajtamiri.
-
Housing groups call for state of emergency for Indigenous people in N.W.T.
Two national housing groups are calling on the Northwest Territories to declare a state of emergency for housing Indigenous people, particularly women and girls.
-
Bank of Canada holds key rate for first time in a year
The Bank of Canada is holding its key interest rate steady for the first time in a year, sticking to its wait-and-see approach even as its U.S. counterpart charts a more aggressive path.
-
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
World
-
Chile: Attempted $32 million airport heist leaves two dead
An airport shootout in Chile's capital killed a security officer and an alleged robber Wednesday in what authorities said was an attempted heist of more than $32 million in cash aboard a plane from Miami.
-
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
-
Once detained by Taliban, rights activist continues to fight for women in Kabul
A women's rights activist describes being detained by the Taliban, and the ongoing fight for equality.
-
U.S. 6-year-old won't be charged after shooting teacher: report
Authorities in the Virginia city where a 6-year-old shot and wounded his teacher will not seek criminal charges against the child, the local prosecutor told NBC News Wednesday, in a decision that was anticipated by legal experts.
-
U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was hospitalized after tripping at a local hotel, a spokesman for the senator said.
-
3 Palestinian militants killed in Israeli raid in West Bank
Three Palestinian militants were killed in a shootout with Israeli troops on Thursday, the latest deaths in a surge of Israeli arrest raids in the occupied West Bank.
Politics
-
'Seeming like there's something to hide,' Singh says of Trudeau as foreign interference controversy deepens
Questions over interference by China in Canada's last two federal elections continue to rise in Ottawa, as do the accusations the Liberals aren't doing enough to answer them, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau digs in, declining to offer details about what he knew and when.
-
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
-
Ottawa to fast-track purchase of weapons for Canadian troops in Europe
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Ottawa will fast-track the purchase of anti-tank, anti-aircraft and anti-drone weapons for the Canadian military with a mechanism last used during the war in Afghanistan.
Health
-
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
-
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
-
WHO fires director in Asia accused of racist misconduct
The World Health Organization has fired its top official in the Western Pacific after the Associated Press reported last year that dozens of staff members accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behavior that may have compromised the UN health agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Relativity postpones Florida launch of 3D-printed Terran rocket
California-based startup Relativity Space called off the planned debut launch of its 3D-printed rocket in Florida on Wednesday over fuel temperature concerns, delaying a key test of the company's novel strategy for cutting manufacturing costs.
-
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
-
Territories join Ottawa, most provinces in banning TikTok on government devices
Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are the latest jurisdictions in Canada to announce they are banning TikTok on government-issued devices pending a federal threat assessment.
Entertainment
-
Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
Almost every working Asian actor in Hollywood can trace their path back to Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong. The Chinese American screen legends are typically talked about the way one talks about revered ancestors.
-
B.C. teen who wowed American Idol judges dreams of singing at 'the Grammys or Super Bowl'
The B.C. teenager whose performance floored the judges on American Idol last month has big dreams of using his music to inspire people around the world.
-
Rihanna sent flowers to senior citizens who replicated her Super Bowl performance
Rihanna sent a gesture of appreciation to a few special fans who recreated her Super Bowl performance on TikTok. She provided inspiration to a group of residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who went viral with their own version of Rihanna's show.
Business
-
JPMorgan sues former exec over ties to Epstein sex abuse
JPMorgan Chase sued its former executive Jes Staley on Wednesday, alleging that he aided in hiding Jeffrey Epstein’s yearslong sex abuse and trafficking in order to keep the financier as a client.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
-
CRTC lowers some wholesale internet rates by 10 per cent as part of broader review
Canada's national telecommunications regulator is lowering some wholesale internet rates by 10 per cent as it launches a review aimed at bolstering competition and lowering consumer costs.
Lifestyle
-
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
-
81-year-old survives nearly a week stuck in snowbank on croissants and candy
An elderly man survived on croissants, candy and biscotti for nearly a week alone in his car, stuck in a snowbank on a desolate California highway.
-
You can now live on a cruise ship for US$30K per year
Life at Sea Cruises is launching a three-year, 209,000-kilometre escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable US$30,000 per person per year.
Sports
-
Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris
A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians urged the Canadian Olympic Committee to reject the idea of allowing Russians to participate in next year's Paris Games unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine.
-
82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards
An 82-year-old Colorado man was charged Wednesday with selling and trading fake Michael Jordan basketball cards in a scheme that prosecutors said resulted in him making more than US$800,000 over four years.
-
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet heavily criticizes officiating after loss
Fred VanVleet tried to take a double breath before addressing reporters. But the Toronto Raptors guard was unable to suppress his frustration with referee Ben Taylor and his crew.
Autos
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
-
U.S. investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.