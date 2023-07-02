CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with families in a Co-Op grocery store during an organized media event in Regina, Thursday, April 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.

Two people remain missing after a road collapse Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The pair were reportedly clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide.

