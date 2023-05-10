Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up

The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised "grocery rebate" and federal health transfer top-up.

After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.

The legislation allows for the one-time affordability-focused payment to be administered to approximately 11 million eligible recipients, something the Canada Revenue Agency says will happen in July.

It also means that the provinces and territories will soon receive a promised $2 billion in "unconditional" health-care top-up funding.

More to come…