Conservatives say leadership vote won't be delayed after 'many new members' signed up

Ottawa -

Conservative leadership chair Ian Brodie says he doesn't see any scenario in which the race could be delayed, even as party faithful fret over the long wait to certify memberships.

Brodie says candidates signed up "many, many new members" before last Friday's deadline and party staff are working to get voter lists to the campaigns.

Speaking on the Curse of Politics podcast Tuesday, former Milton MP Lisa Raitt says the party is six to eight weeks behind confirming memberships, and she worries about the party's ability to get ballots to the voters in time.

Brodie says he expects the party will meet all the deadlines set out in the leadership election rules.

Several camps have pressured the party to release the voter list, which is key for candidates who hope to win over their opponents' supporters before the vote in September.

Pierre Poilievre's spokesperson Anthony Koch says the campaign has full confidence in the party and would hate to see other campaigns cast doubt on the fair and impartial process given Poilievre's success in selling memberships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.