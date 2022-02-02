The Conservative Party of Canada has named Candice Bergen as interim leader following a private vote late Wednesday evening.

The party ousted former leader Erin O’Toole from party leadership earlier in the day after 73 MPs voted to replace him.

More to come.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, FOLLOW CTVNEWS.CA’S PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW

With Erin O’Toole now out as leader of the Conservative Party, several people have voiced their intentions to take on the role of interim leader.

In an interview with CTV News Channel’s Power Play, Marilyn Gladu, a Conservative MP for Sarnia–Lambton, said she would be among the members of Parliament wishing to fill the role.

“I’m going to start with interim leader. I’ll put my name forward and see what the caucus has to say about that and then we’ll see where we go from there,” she said during the interview.

“I think this is an opportunity for a fresh start to unify the party. We definitely need to see that kind of unity and I think the grassroots needs to weigh in on the policy positions that we took in the last election, so we can be successful, expand the base and win the next election.”

John Williamson, MP for New Brunswick Southwest, announced in a tweet that he too was among those interested in leading the party.

“I know how to keep us united around the things that matter most to us as Conservatives,” he said in a statement posted online. “We must demonstrate to our supporters and future voters we’re fighting for them – every day – with a consistent plan.”



“I will ensure that the new leader we elect in a fair and efficient contest has what they need to win.”

Rob Moore, MP for the Fundy Royal riding of New Brunswick, has also thrown his name into the ring. Moore is currently the shadow cabinet minister for Justice and the Attorney General of Canada.

“Now, more than anytime since prime minister [Stephen] Harper left office, our party needs sensible, experienced, and above all else, principled, Conservative leadership,” he said in a statement.

Gladu said she expects the caucus to announce a new leader on Wednesday evening.

“We have a lot of talent in our caucus and each person will have some time to make convincing arguments, but certainly I would expect that we would know by 9 [p.m. EST] latest."

HIGH-PROFILE NAMES NOT INTERESTED IN LEADERSHIP

There are also several high-profile Conservatives not interested in federal leadership.

In a statement to CTV News, former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said she isn’t interested in another run as leader.

“It’s really hard to see what’s happening and not jump back in to help,” she said. “My heart says yes but my head says no. I’m not going to go back at this juncture in my life. Our kids are at the age where they need us and I am enjoying being in business.”

Earlier this week, both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said they are not interested in federal leadership and are instead focused on their respective provinces.

“My hands are full,” Ford told reporters on Tuesday. “I love being premier of this province. That's my job.”

“I'm just 24/7 working on getting us out of this pandemic.”