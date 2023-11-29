Politics

    • Senators need to 'get out of the way' and pass carbon price bill: Conservative MP

    OTTAWA -

    Ontario Conservative MP Adam Chambers says senators should, in his words, "learn their place in a democracy" and go back to being what he calls "invisible" instead of holding up a carbon pricing farm bill.

    The Conservatives insist the "unelected" Senate is blocking a bill that would remove the carbon levy from natural gas and propane that's used on farms.

    MPs will vote later today on a Conservative motion exhorting the Senate to stop stalling and pass the bill, which the House of Commons voted for last spring.

    The government exempted gasoline and diesel used on farms from carbon pricing because there are no alternatives, but say there are steps farmers can take to reduce their use of natural gas and propane.

    Farmers have complained that carbon pricing is costing them tens of thousands of dollars, and that alternatives and efficiencies that would lower their carbon price bills are too expensive.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Senate should always take into account the will of the House of Commons but also has important work of its own to do of their own.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

