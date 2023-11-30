Conservative critic draws criticism after she asks heritage minister to speak English

OTTAWA -

A Conservative critic is drawing criticism after she asked federal Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge to answer a question in English during a parliamentary committee meeting.

Heritage critic Rachael Thomas said today that while Canada is a bilingual country and St-Onge could respond in either official language, she would prefer the minister answered her in English.

Thomas complained the minister was answering questions from fellow Liberals in English but responded to her questions only in French.

She was quickly cut off by other members of the committee calling for a point of order -- when members believe the rules or procedures of the House of Commons have been broken.

Martin Champoux, the Bloc Quebecois heritage critic, described Thomas's attitude as insulting to Quebecers, adding that the committee's interpretation service works well.

Liberal MP Michael Coteau said Thomas's comments were unacceptable and go against everything Canada was built on.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2023.