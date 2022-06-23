Charest calls on Conservative party to give leadership candidates interim membership list

Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Jean Charest tells Evan Solomon on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Thursday “we need to know who the members of the party are so we can talk to them”.

His team issued a letter to the party earlier this week calling for the immediate release of the interim list.

“Just give us the list so we can actually practice what we want to practice which is called democracy, transparency and access to the members of the party,” he said.

