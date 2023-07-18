Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a "milestone moment" that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Down from 3.4 per cent in May, the annual inflation rate has not been within the Bank of Canada's target range of between one and three per cent since March 2021.
"That is a significant moment. It should provide a lot of relief to Canadians," Freeland said, speaking via teleconference with reporters from Delhi, following her participation in a G20 finance ministers' meeting. "And I really want to thank Canadians, it has been a really tough time economically since COVID first hit, since we had a recession, followed by all the strains of reopening. And this is really a good moment."
The current rate is the lowest that inflation has been in more than two years, down from a high of 8.1 per cent in June of last year. And as Freeland pointed out, inflation in Canada is now lower than in every other G7 country, where rates range from 8.7 per cent in the UK to 3.2 per cent in Japan.
"It has been a real struggle for Canadians and the Canadian economy to get back down to 2.8 per cent, and I am really grateful to everyone who has sort of [stayed] the course," Freeland said.
Asked whether she shares the Bank of Canada's outstanding concern—identified when the central bank raised interest rates again last week—that inflation will stall out above 2 per cent until 2025, Freeland declined to "make predictions or forecasts."
"I do not have a crystal ball," Freeland said. "I do think that today is a milestone moment."
While Freeland is marking Canada hitting this key inflation metric, many Canadians are still struggling with the impacts of inflation on their daily lives, particularly at the grocery store checkout.
"While Tuesday's inflation numbers show some progress in stopping prices from rising as quickly, we know there is little chance of prices coming down meaningfully any time soon. This is especially true for the cost of food as grocery inflation remains stubbornly high," NDP MP and finance critic Daniel Blaikie in a statement. "This news will not bring relief for Canadians struggling with record prices."
Conservative MP and finance critic Jasraj Singh Hallan called the Liberals "out of touch" for "telling Canadians who are struggling to buy groceries, pay rent, or put gas in their car, that everything is OK."
"Canadians are facing thousands of dollars of new costs that aren’t going away because of Trudeau’s massive inflationary spending and tax hikes," he said.
The finance minister said she remains "mindful" that food prices in particular remain high, pointing to the recently-issued one-time grocery rebate for lower-income Canadians.
"I recognize that the grocery rebate does not compensate everyone for all of the costs that inflation has imposed. But, for a family of four, it's close to $500, and that is support that's really needed, coming at an important time. It's, you know, to give people a little bit of relief," Freeland said.
At the same time, Freeland put the spotlight on Canadian businesses—whom the federal government helped keep afloat with financial aid during the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic economic shutdown— to recognize that "food prices need to come down."
"I am really counting on Canadian companies, Canadian food retailers to be responsible right now and to support Canadians and the Canadian economy by a responsible approach to their pricing," said the finance minister.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
Canadian arrested by U.K. police on suspicion of membership in terrorism group
British police have arrested a Canadian man on suspicion of being a member of a terrorism group.
WATCH | REPLAY: James Cameron on deep sea exploration, artificial intelligence
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron met with his long-time mentor Joe MacInnis to discuss everything from deep-sea exploration to the threat of artificial intelligence, in an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society at its headquarters in Ottawa.
Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation
Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago.
Remains of Canadian soldier from WWI identified more than 100 years later
The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Canada
-
Remains of Canadian soldier from WWI identified more than 100 years later
The remains of a 29-year-old Canadian soldier who died during a major battle of the First World War have been identified, the federal government announced Tuesday.
-
'There's likely more to come': 2023 now B.C.'s worst wildfire season for area burned
Nearly 14,000 square kilometres of land in B.C. have burned since April 1, officially making 2023 the province's worst wildfire season on record in terms of area burned.
-
Crown grants acquittal of two men convicted in 1973 killing in Winnipeg
A judge has granted an acquittal to two First Nations men convicted of killing a restaurant worker in Winnipeg a half-century ago.
-
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
-
'He had more love to give': Family of Quebec gondola crash victim speaks out
The family of Kingston, Ontario man, Sheldon Johnson, who died in Mont-Tremblant, Que. after his gondola was struck by drilling equipment, has spoken out about how much he will be missed. His co-passenger in the cabin that morning was his partner, Marichu Gadong-Gleyo, 58, also from Ontario. She is in stable but critical condition in a Montreal hospital, provincial police said.
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
World
-
G20 finance chiefs end their meeting in India without consensus on the war in Ukraine
A meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies ended on Tuesday in India without a consensus because of differences between countries over the war in Ukraine.
-
Panama Ex-President Martinelli is sentenced to 10 years in prison for money laundering
Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for money laundering.
-
Rescued Australian man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog 'grateful' to be alive
An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months said Tuesday that he is 'grateful' to be alive after setting foot on dry land for the first time since their ordeal began.
-
Divisions over the Ukraine war cause a rift at EU-LatAm summit that was supposed to be a love-in
European Union and Latin American leaders concluded a summit that was supposed to be a love-in after eight years of separation with a second full day of aggravation over a bland statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that could not even gather unanimous support.
-
Effort to find 2 children lost in a Pennsylvania flash flood may soon pivot to an underwater search
A broad effort to find two young siblings who were swept away from their car during flash flooding in the Philadelphia suburbs over the weekend may soon pivot to underwater searching, authorities said Tuesday.
-
Russia targets Ukraine's port of Odesa and calls it payback for a strike on a key bridge to Crimea
Ukraine said its forces shot down Russian drones and cruise missiles targeting the Black Sea port of Odesa before dawn Tuesday in what Moscow called 'retribution' for an attack that damaged a crucial bridge to the Crimean Peninsula.
Politics
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
-
Health spending accounts and staffing strategies part of Smith's health mandate letter
In a mandate letter to Health Minister Adriana LaGrange issued on Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith laid out plans to add health care professionals in underserved communities, improve EMS response times and support primary care in Alberta's health care system.
-
Senator's convoy rant breached ethics code, watchdog says apology not sufficient
The Senate ethics watchdog has found Conservative Sen. Michael MacDonald violated the code of conduct during the "Freedom Convoy" protest in February 2022.
Health
-
A race to end Alzheimer’s: Woman participating in 10 triathlons across Canada to raise awareness, honour mom
Stephanie Fauquier is participating in a total of 10 triathlons this summer with a mission to raise $250,000 for Alzheimer’s research and honour her mother, who was diagnosed with the disease in 2021.
-
Canadian Cancer Society releases new national strategy for improving cancer data collection
The Canadian Cancer Society has released a new strategy for collecting data on cancer in Canada, one that they hope will address serious gaps in our knowledge of this deadly disease in Canada.
-
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Sci-Tech
-
James Cameron calls Titan sub tragedy 'extreme outlier' after half-century of safe dives
James Cameron says the Titan submersible tragedy is an 'extreme outlier' after more than 50 years of safe deep sea exploration.
-
Scientists head to Nunavut island to help solve Mars methane mystery
A team of researchers has travelled to a remote Arctic island in the hopes of better understanding the possibility of life on Mars.
-
Microsoft unveils more secure AI-powered Bing Chat for businesses to ensure ‘data doesn’t leak’
Microsoft on Tuesday announced a more secure version of its AI-powered Bing specifically for businesses and designed to assure professionals they can safely share potentially sensitive information with a chatbot.
Entertainment
-
Las Vegas police serve search warrant in Tupac Shakur killing investigation
Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur nearly 30 years ago.
-
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
Marilyn Manson will plead no contest to blowing his nose on a videographer at a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, according to a filing by his attorney.
-
It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.
Business
-
Canada's finance minister calls inflation rate dropping within target range a 'milestone moment'
Canada's inflation rate dropping to 2.8 per cent in June is a 'milestone moment' that Canadians should find some relief in, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
-
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
-
Inflation relief felt largely at Canada's gas pumps
Canada's inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
Lifestyle
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
-
They climbed mountains to escape Nazis. Now their great-grandchildren are making the same journey
During World War II, a perilous route through the Pyrenees Mountains provided a means for hundreds of thousands of resistance fighters, civilians, Jews, allied soldiers and escaped prisoners of war to evade Nazi pursuers. This month, the route once again echoed footfalls as 87 people climbed their way from France to Spain.
-
Powerball prize grows to US$900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another U.S. Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million.
Sports
-
Vingegaard closer to Tour victory after sensational time trial extends lead to nearly 2 minutes
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard may have time-trialed his way to a second straight Tour de France victory.
-
Gretzky game-used stick from 1988 Stanley Cup final going up for auction
A piece of hockey history is going up for auction. Wayne Gretzky's game-used stick from the Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup-clinching victory over the Boston Bruins in 1988 will be offered through Sotheby’s Sealed from Tuesday to July 25.
-
Calgary Flames to retire Miikka Kiprusoff's number 34
The Calgary Flames will be honouring one of its greatest all-time goaltenders, Miikka Kiprusoff, at a ceremony next year.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.