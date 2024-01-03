Politics

    • Canada's clean-tech revolution will be limited without more clean power: Champagne

    OTTAWA -

    Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spent most of last year doling out big bucks for massive new electric-vehicle battery plants as Canada made some major moves to solidify its green industrial strategy.

    But he is warning that the country is reaching the limits of its abundant renewable energy capacity, and making more electricity is going to be key to keeping the wins coming.

    He says Canada needs to focus heavily in the coming months and years on developing small nuclear reactors and expanding other renewable energy sources.

    Volkswagen is among the companies that made clear it chose Canada for its first North American EV battery plant last year in part because of the access to renewable power.

    But Champagne says some project locations are already being adjusted because some regions are already hitting the peak of that power supply.

    Quebec's energy minister warned last May that tough decisions were coming in his province as major projects can't all proceed because there won't be enough electricity to run them.

