'Giant-killer' Kazushi Kimura to race in Kentucky Derby this weekend: 'I'm representing Canada and Japan'

On most mornings at Toronto’s Woodbine Racetrack, you’ll find a jockey whose smile you can spot a mile down the stretch.

Six years ago, at age 18, Kazushi Kimura left his home and family behind in Hokkaido, Japan to chase a dream.

It was a massive leap of faith for Kimura who, after convincing his family to allow him to move halfway around the world on his own as a teenager, landedin Toronto.

Speaking to CTV National News, Kimura shared his initial experience. “At the time, I didn’t speak English. It was a new country, new language and new culture.”

Kazushi Kimura sits for an interview at Toronto’s Woodbine Racetrack. (Adrian Ghobrial / CTV News)

But moving quickly is what Kimura does best. First, he worked to master the English language, then he conquered the track, and recently, he won his third straight award as Canada’s Outstanding Jockey at just 24-years-old. Two of his last three Canadian championships came during injury-plagued seasons – making his accomplishment that much more impressive.

While keeping lap times, and a watchful eye on his young client, agent Jordan Miller says Kimura's story is a longshot story that’s now making history: “A lot of the people who are successful (as a jockey), it takes them 10, 15, or even 20 years to accomplish what Kimura’s done in six or seven years.”

Next up is this weekend’s Kentucky Derby.

'I'm representing Canada and Japan'

Kimora's first-ever win on Canadian soil came on a horse with a 70-1 chance at winning. When he steps into the irons at the Derby he'll once again, almost fittingly, ride with longshot odds. His horse, who is being flown in from Japan, is named T-O Password and currently has a 30-1 shot of beating the field at Churchill Downs.

Kimura says that’s where he feels most comfortable. "I mean like, there’s no pressure, I just get to enjoy the race."

Speaking trackside to CTV News, Miller says Kimura’s "dedication to his craft is like none other."

"All he cares about is his horseracing. When he goes home, he’s working out, watching replays. His dedication is second to none.”

In this image provided by Benoit Photo, Goliad (6), with Kazushi Kimura aboard, wins the Grade III $100,000 Thunder Road Stakes horse race on Feb. 3, 2024, in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

Last year, Kimura was a call-up to race in the Derby. He finished in the middle of the pack. This season he’s received a formal invitation to take part.

With an infectious smile beaming across his face, Kimura said, “Right now, I feel like I’m representing Canada and representing Japan.”

When asked what it’s like to round the final bend at the Derby, and make a final dash for the finish, Kimura said the first thing that stands out “is the noise from the crowd.”

It’s at that moment that “so many of the jockeys begin being more aggressive,” he said.

“I love to be a giant-killer, so let’s see what's going to happen,” he said, with another grin.