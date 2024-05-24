Politics

    • Canada on ICC order to Israel: All parties should follow international law

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, reacting to the International Court of Justice's order to Israel to halt an assault on Rafah, on Friday said she expected all parties to follow international law.

    Freeland made her comments in a call to reporters from a Group of Seven meeting in Italy.

    (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee. Editing by David Ljunggren)

