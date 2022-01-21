Canada will loan the Ukraine government up to $120 million in the face of Russia’s ongoing attempts to destabilize Ukraine, and continues to explore “other” ways to get involved, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

“Russia is aiming to destabilize Ukraine, including economically. This loan will help support Ukraine's economic resilience,” Trudeau said. “We're also exploring other options to provide financial and other supports.”

The government says it has also offered Ukraine a “technical assistance grant of up to $6 million to support the implementation of the loan,” with officials in talks about the terms of the sovereign loan and its rollout.

This isn’t the first time Canada has loaned Ukraine money. In 2014 and 2015 a total of $400 million was provided and it was repaid with interest as of 2020, according to the government.

Facing a series of questions from reporters on the developing situation, Trudeau said the federal government is still assessing other requests for assistance, which have included an ask for weapons. He wouldn’t specify what Canada’s line would be for sending armed support, whether an incursion or Russian troops entering Kyiv.

“Any movement of Russian troops into Ukraine will be absolutely unacceptable and met with a clear response from the international community,” he said.

Russia’s Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov said in an interview on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Thursday that the threat of western sanctions in response to a military buildup along the Ukrainian border carries no weight and wouldn’t influence the country’s future actions.

Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 440 individuals and entities related to Russia dating back to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Asked about Stepanov’s comments, Trudeau said that in his view, sanctions on Russia have had an impact.

“We know that the Russian people do not want to see Ukraine invaded, do not want to see deaths in a conflict that should be avoided. That's why we're calling on Russia to deescalate, calling on diplomatic conversations,” Trudeau said.

The buildup of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border and revived concerns over Russian-based cyber attacks have prompted concerted, daily attention from NATO countries including Canada and the United States.

Senior officials in this country, including International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan, Defence Minister Anita Anand, and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre, have been co-ordinating on Canada’s response.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly travelled to Ukraine this week to discuss the situation with her counterpart, and according to the prime minister, the loan was discussed during these talks.

Canada has deployed a small group of Canadian special forces to Ukraine, though the government remains tight-lipped about what they are doing on the ground. As well, as part of Operation UNIFIER, Canada has approximately 200 Canadian Armed Forces members conducting training exercises in Ukraine.

