Politics

    • Canada and other G7 countries to discuss Iran's attack on Israel

    Share

    Canada and other G7 countries are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a potential response to Iran's Saturday attack on Israel. 

    U.S. President Joe Biden said he would convene the meeting of the Group of Seven advanced democracies today to coordinate a united diplomatic response to an attack he described as brazen. 

    Iran launched around 300 missiles and drones at targets inside Israel on Saturday, but Israeli officials say the country and its allies were able to intercept about 99 per cent of them and sustained only minor damage. Iran has since declared the operation over. 

    Canada's political parties have been united in condemning Iran after Saturday's offensive. 

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada "unequivocally condemns" the attack that further destabilizes the region that's already embroiled in a six-month-long war between Israel and Hamas.

    Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said Canada must stand with Israel and work with allies to hold Iran accountable, while NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson said the attack was "yet another terrifying and reckless escalation in the Middle East."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024

    — With files from The Associated Press

    IN DEPTH

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    'It was surreal': Ontario mother gives birth to son on day of solar eclipse

    For many, Monday's total solar eclipse will become a distant memory or collection of photos to scroll through in the years to come. But for Alannah Duarte and her family, they'll be reminded of the rare celestial event every year they celebrate their youngest son's birthday, as he was born on the day of the momentous occasion.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News