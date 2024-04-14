Canada and other G7 countries to discuss Iran's attack on Israel

Canada and other G7 countries are expected to hold a meeting today to discuss a potential response to Iran's Saturday attack on Israel.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he would convene the meeting of the Group of Seven advanced democracies today to coordinate a united diplomatic response to an attack he described as brazen.

Iran launched around 300 missiles and drones at targets inside Israel on Saturday, but Israeli officials say the country and its allies were able to intercept about 99 per cent of them and sustained only minor damage. Iran has since declared the operation over.

Canada's political parties have been united in condemning Iran after Saturday's offensive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada "unequivocally condemns" the attack that further destabilizes the region that's already embroiled in a six-month-long war between Israel and Hamas.

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said Canada must stand with Israel and work with allies to hold Iran accountable, while NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson said the attack was "yet another terrifying and reckless escalation in the Middle East."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2024

— With files from The Associated Press