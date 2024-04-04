Budget to include $1.5B rental protection fund meant to preserve rent prices
The federal government will be launching a $1.5 billion "Canada Rental Protection Fund" to preserve affordable rent prices across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
The fund is the latest pledge from the federal Liberals, who are more than a week into a spending announcement blitz previewing what will be in the 2024 federal budget.
According to the government, the fund will provide $1 billion in loans and $470 million in contributions to non-profit organizations, community housing providers, and other partners to help buy affordable rental buildings that go up for sale, rather than seeing the apartment sold to "a speculator or profiteer."
The Liberals are framing this fund as a step towards preserving rent prices to ensure long-term affordability for lower-income renters.
"Co-led and co-funded by the federal government and other partners, the fund will mobilize investments and financing from the charitable sector and the private sector to protect and grow affordable housing in Canada," reads a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) accompanying Trudeau's announcement.
Thursday's spending announcement is the latest in a series of housing affordability and rental fairness-focused measures the federal government has said will be included in the April 16 budget.
IN DEPTH
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: What to expect in the paths of the latest spring storms
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Class actions don't always pay big, but can make you some extra cash: experts
Class actions usually begin with one person who has been harmed, bought a product or paid for a service that didn't perform as advertised coming forward to make a claim on behalf of anyone who had the same experience.
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
NEW 'It's just so dangerous': The travellers who will, and won't, fly on a Boeing 737 Max
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
'A significant overreach': Canada housing plan draws provincial pushback
Jurisdictional jousting has begun over federal funding for housing projects as provincial leaders tell the Trudeau government to stay in its lane.
Italian island overrun by goats is offering them free to anyone who can catch them
The tiny, remote Italian island of Alicudi is home to only around 100 residents and, ideally, about 100 wild goats.
Ford Motor delays production of electric vehicles at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., to 2027.
More than 240,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
Just under a quarter of a million customers remain without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
Vancouver real estate: Prospects of buying a home at 'full-blown crisis levels,' report says
Those hoping to buy a home in Vancouver are facing a more challenging time than ever before, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada suggests.
Second water main break reported at QEII Halifax Infirmary site
Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring snowstorm brings 10.8 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
Winnipeg MP pushes 'Red Dress' alert system for missing, murdered Indigenous women
A Manitoba MP is trying to create an alert system to notify the public when Indigenous women go missing -- an endeavour she hopes will lead to fewer deaths and more safe reunions with loved ones.
Why climate change on the farm means a big bill for Canadian taxpayers
To get an idea of the financial toll extreme weather is taking on this country's agriculture industry, look no further than the government of Saskatchewan's books.
Cruise ship stuck in Spain will resume sailing after Bolivian passengers with visa problems removed
A cruise ship stuck in the northeastern Spanish port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel on Thursday, authorities said.
Rescuers in Taiwan search for those missing or stranded after major earthquake kills 10
Rescuers searched Thursday for missing people and worked to reach hundreds stranded when Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years sent boulders and mud tumbling down mountainsides, blocking roads. Ten people died and more than 1,000 were injured.
China reopens Mount Everest access to foreigners
For the first time since the pandemic, China is allowing foreign climbers to access Mount Everest via Tibet.
Human rights group says Israeli strike on Gaza building killed 106 in apparent war crime
Human Rights Watch says an Israeli attack on a Gaza apartment building in October killed at least 106 civilians, including 54 children.
Dredging of Puerto Rico's biggest port begins despite warnings it may harm turtles and corals
A $62 million project to dredge Puerto Rico's biggest and most important seaport began Wednesday amid fierce opposition from environmentalists and a pending lawsuit.
In rare call, Russian defence minister warns French counterpart against sending troops to Ukraine
Russia's defence minister warned his French counterpart against deploying troops to Ukraine in a rare phone call Wednesday and noted that Moscow is ready to take part in talks to end the conflict.
NDP MPs Charlie Angus, Carol Hughes, Rachel Blaney opt against seeking re-election
NDP MPs Carol Hughes and Rachel Blaney have joined Charlie Angus in deciding that they won't run again in the next federal election.
Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal
The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
How stress can harm your health — and what to do about it
There’s no doubt that stress is a part of everyday life, but too much can have detrimental impacts on people’s physical and mental health.
Cultural long-term care admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting where they do not speak the language.
Apple services restored after brief outages globally
Issues with Apple services including its App Store, video and music streaming platforms Apple TV+ and Apple Music, were resolved after outages that affected users across multiple regions, the company's website showed.
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont. high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
How brown rats crawled off ships and conquered North American cities
New research suggests that they crawled off ships arriving in North America earlier than previously thought and out-competed rodent rivals – going on to infuriate and disgust generations of city-dwellers and becoming so ubiquitous that they're known as common rats, street rats or sewer rats.
A fifth 'Matrix' movie is in the works and, no, this is not a simulation
The beloved 'Matrix' movie franchise is expanding with an upcoming fifth installment, with the film’s original co-writer and co-director Lana Wachowski leading the charge as executive producer.
Joe Flaherty was the 'only guy' who could get Eugene Levy to break character
Eugene Levy says his 'SCTV' castmate Joe Flaherty was the only comedian who could get him to break character on stage.
Angie Harmon says Instacart driver shot and killed her 'beloved' dog
Angie Harmon is mourning the loss of her dog Oliver who she says was killed by a driver during a grocery delivery.
Free blue checks are back for some accounts on Elon Musk's X. Not everyone is happy about it
Elon Musk's X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has begun restoring complimentary blue checks for some of its users, the latest unexpected shift to cause a lot of confusion on the platform.
Class actions don't always pay big, but can make you some extra cash: experts
Class actions usually begin with one person who has been harmed, bought a product or paid for a service that didn't perform as advertised coming forward to make a claim on behalf of anyone who had the same experience.
Italian island overrun by goats is offering them free to anyone who can catch them
The tiny, remote Italian island of Alicudi is home to only around 100 residents and, ideally, about 100 wild goats.
Quebec photographer wins World Press Photo award
For the first time in 25 years, a Quebecer has won the prestigious World Press Photo photography competition. Documentary photographer Charles-Frédérick Ouellet is one of the winners in the North and Central America region, in the 'single images' category.
Did your life change after a recent trip abroad? We want to hear your story
Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Yordan Alvarez homers twice, Astros shut out Blue Jays again in 8-0 victory
Yordan Alvarez homered twice amd matched his career high with four hits, Cristian Javier and four relievers combined on a one-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 on Wednesday night.
Timberwolves beat Raptors 133-85 to push Toronto's losing streak to 15
Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, Naz Reid added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the short-handed Toronto Raptors 133-85 on Wednesday night to move into a tie for first-place in the Western Conference.
Blue Jays unveil new food coming to Rogers Centre this season
The Toronto Blue Jays unveiled new menu items coming to the Rogers Centre next week, just days ahead of the team’s home opener.
Lamborghini written off after 13-year-old takes it for a joyride: West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old is facing several charges after crashing a Lamborghini on a West Vancouver highway, local police say.
Manitoba extending fuel tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
Tesla sales fall nearly 9% to start the year as competition heats up and demand for EVs slows
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
Ontario family's car stolen from parking lot of Montreal hotel
A family from Ontario says their SUV was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Montreal while the family was on a March break vacation down south.
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
'Pretty remarkable': Alberta distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whisky competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Conservation officers seize 9-foot python from Chilliwack home
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
Vancouver real estate: Prospects of buying a home at 'full-blown crisis levels,' report says
Those hoping to buy a home in Vancouver are facing a more challenging time than ever before, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada suggests.
1 person injured after another shooting in downtown Vancouver
Police responded to another shooting in Vancouver's downtown core on Wednesday night, with the latest incident leaving one person wounded.
Measles identified in Ontario adult who recently travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Ford Motor delays production of electric vehicles at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., to 2027.
Chow says Toronto not trying to 'tax the rain'
Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she has no plans to tax rain in the city.
'Unexpected generation loss' led to Alberta grid alert
An 'unexpected generation loss' in Alberta's power system led to a grid alert being sent out on social media on Wednesday evening, the province says.
Crash closes Highway 22 south of Cochrane
All lanes of Highway 22, south of Cochrane, are closed following a crash, officials said Thursday morning.
Heavy snow expected for Calgary over the next few days
A snowfall warning is now in place for the city of Calgary and many surrounding communities on Thursday as storm system, forecasted earlier this week, has finally arrived.
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring snowstorm brings 10.8 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
Stopped train slows down O-Train service for 3 hours on Thursday
Rideau Transit Maintenance believes the wet snow overnight may have impacted an LRT vehicle's train control system" and caused it to stop along the Confederation Line, causing disruptions on the western end of the O-Train line for three hours.
More than 240,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
Just under a quarter of a million customers remain without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
Car set on fire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
'I just wanted to see if the boy was OK': Teen who witnessed deadly assault testifies at manslaughter trial
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler, cloudy and some Friday snow
Mostly cloudy skies for the next few days in the Edmonton region and temperatures will settle back in closer to average.
Man charged with attempted murder after disturbance at Halifax apartment building
Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a Halifax apartment building.
N.S. increasing reward for information on missing teen
The province of Nova Scotia is increasing its reward for information in the case of a teenager missing since 2022.
Second water main break reported at QEII Halifax Infirmary site
Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Ottawa to spend $1.5 billion to ensure affordable apartments
The federal government will be launching a $1.5 billion fund to create more affordable apartments across the country and ensure housing remains affordable.
City slams brakes on Osborne Village pedestrian scramble
A proposed pedestrian scramble at a busy Osborne Village intersection has been rejected.
'Large litter of puppies': A Winnipeg pet rescue got more than it bargained for
A Winnipeg pet rescue recently brought in two dogs that turned out to be nine times more furry canines than they expected.
Property forfeiture at pre-legalization Regina cannabis shop moves ahead
A long running legal battle surrounding property seized from a Regina marijuana shop that opened prior cannabis legalization in Canada has taken a legal step forward.
'Pretty rare stuff': Regina's Secondhand Wonderland a place to find hidden gems
A Regina second hand shop that specializes in buying, selling and trading has a growing following built on nostalgia.
Canadians waiting longer for surgeries and other procedures compared to 2019: report
Patients in all provinces are waiting longer for hip and knee replacements, cancer surgeries and other priority procedures than before the COVID-19 pandemic, national data shows.
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
Fatal crash north of Simcoe
Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend in Norfolk County around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
'Every little detail helps': Sask. family searches for answers on anniversary of daughter's disappearance
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
Canadians waiting longer for surgeries and other procedures compared to 2019: report
Patients in all provinces are waiting longer for hip and knee replacements, cancer surgeries and other priority procedures than before the COVID-19 pandemic, national data shows.
'It's going to be a different melt': Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
Drug, weapons charges follow investigation of fatal Hwy. 17 crash in northern Ont.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
Southern Ont. man charged with human trafficking in the north
A 25-year-old southern Ont. man is in North Bay police custody facing human trafficking charges.
Sarnia police looking for pharmacy robbery suspect
Police in Sarnia are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a pharmacy robbery. The incident happened on March 13 at Northgate Pharmacy in Northgate Plaza on Exmouth Street.
City plans rehabilitation of bridge along busy commuter corridor in London
Frustrated commuters will have a new traffic headache to worry about in north London, Ont. next year.
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont. high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
Criminal investigation underway in downtown Barrie
There was a heavy police presence in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours on Thursday for an ongoing criminal investigation.
Suspect wanted in connection with criminal investigation could be in Barrie
Police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with several criminal allegations who could be in the Barrie area.
Missing man's death deemed a homicide after his body is found roadside & his home burned
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
Windsor police officer penalized for Freedom Convoy donation launching a new appeal
Const. Michael Brisco has now asked the Ontario Divisional Court to review his penalty for giving $50 to the Ottawa protest in February 2022.
Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Alberta announces funding for rural medical training
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
Mischief trial begins for three men charged in Alberta COVID-19 border blockade
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Transportation officials investigating ‘hard landing’ at Sault airport
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
Drug, weapons charges follow investigation of fatal Hwy. 17 crash in northern Ont.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
Northern highways reopened after messy spring storm
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 were closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.