Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures.

When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

In an interview Wednesday on CTV News Channel's Power Play, Families, Children and Social Development Minister Jenna Sudds first said no. Pressed on the matter, she backtracked and said Canadians will have to wait until the budget is tabled on April 16 to see.

When host Vassy Kapelos asked Sudds – given the amount of money earmarked so far and more announcements to come before budget day – whether the government is concerned about inflationary spending compounding the existing deficit, the minister said the Liberals continue to prioritize fiscal prudence.

Asked then whether plans are in the works to offset the new spending with new revenue streams or taxes, Sudds said: "There are no new taxes to be introduced."

On whether this means the Liberals have ruled out a wealth or excess profit tax, Sudds said: "I trust you'll see the budget as it rolls out on April 16."

"I trust that as it comes forward, Canadians will see that this is a budget that reflects their needs and reflects our ambition as a country, and as a government, to support Canadians," the minister said.

Questioned on why the country would have to wait and see, given the government is previewing a number of pieces of the budget in advance, Sudds said that while some of it is being revealed, "there'll be more to come, come April 16."

