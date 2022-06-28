B.C. Premier Horgan to announce he's stepping down: sources

John Horgan is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon that he will step down as premier of British Columbia, sources tell CTV News.

Horgan is expected to speak at a news conference in Vancouver at 1:30 p.m. PT, where he has been attending a cabinet retreat.

The premier is rumoured to have been considering his possible retirement since last week, although it is unclear exactly why he plans to step down now.

Horgan, 62, has served as premier of B.C. since 2017 and became leader of the B.C. NDP in 2014.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Reporter and Producer Kendra Mangione and Senior Political Correspondent for CTV News Channel Mike Le Couteur