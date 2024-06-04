Entertainment

    • Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announce TLC reality series about their family

    Alec Baldwin, left, and wife Hilaria Baldwin arrive for the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala Thursday, May 18, 2023, in New York. (Frank Franklin II / AP Photo) Alec Baldwin, left, and wife Hilaria Baldwin arrive for the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala Thursday, May 18, 2023, in New York. (Frank Franklin II / AP Photo)
    Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are bringing their large family and their expected big adventures to TLC.

    The couple and the network simultaneously announced Tuesday that they will be the focus of a reality series about their family, set to debut on TLC in 2025.

    In the video announcement shared on social media, the pair joke about an “announcement” with Alec Baldwin saying, “Good God no!”

    “No definitely not. We’re done having kids,” his wife responds.

    They then cut to all the chaos that would be expected from a family that includes seven children under the age of 10.

    “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec Baldwin says in the video. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

    “Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago,” a representative for TLC said in a statement. “For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the non-stop love, laughter and drama.”

    TLC, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.

    In addition to his seven children with Hilaria, Alec Baldwin also has an adult daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. Baldwin became a first-time grandfather when Ireland welcomed her own daughter last year.

    Baldwin has more recently made headlines for his an ongoing legal issues.

    He has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter indictment against him in the “Rust” fatal shooting case, connected to the 2021 death of the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The trial is scheduled to start in July in New Mexico.

    “The Baldwins” is the working title for the new show.

