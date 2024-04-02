Politics

    • As Ford ties Trudeau's future to carbon price, Poilievre demands meeting of premiers

    Share

    As the premier of Canada's largest province warned that Justin Trudeau's political future is tied to the fate of his consumer carbon price, the leader of the federal Conservatives urged the prime minister to convene an emergency meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts.

    Tuesday brought another day of attacks against the Liberals' carbon pricing policy, even as Trudeau sought to catch Canadians' attention by announcing billions in new spending for housing construction.

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford minced no words in saying that the carbon price has to go -- or Trudeau will.

    And Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre fired off his latest attack in a letter noting the $15-per-tonne increase to the consumer carbon price that kicked in on Monday.

    The scheduled increase added about 3.3 cents more to the carbon price per litre of gasoline. A 50-litre tank will now see a carbon surcharge of $8.80, about $1.65 more than before.

    The Opposition leader has spent the past month travelling across the country, including to Liberal- and NDP-held ridings in the Greater Toronto Area, Atlantic Canada and British Columbia, hosting "axe the tax" rallies.

    Poilievre vows to scrap the policy if he becomes prime minister after the next election.

    The federal Conservatives have long opposed charging the fuel levy to consumers, as well as small- and medium-sized businesses.

    The party argues it amounts to a tax, and under Poilievre, conservative politicians have have ratcheted up their attacks in an attempt to connect carbon pricing to inflation and the pressures Canadians are feeling amid broader affordability woes.

    Trudeau has pushed back against Poilievre's assertion the carbon price is adding to families' financial pain.

    He says critics, including conservative premiers, are inflating the impact of the fuel levy. He also routinely points to the quarterly rebates families receive to help offset costs. The payments are most generous for low-income households.

    In the lead-up to the April 1 increase, Trudeau dismissed calls from seven premiers to cancel it, including from the lone Liberal provincial premier, Newfoundland and Labrador's Andrew Furey.

    All Atlantic premiers requested the pause, along with Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario, which staunchly oppose carbon pricing in general.

    Ford told reporters Tuesday that while he has fought the policy for years, he believes there is no worse time for the levy to increase than during the current affordability crisis.

    "Number 1 issue, bar none, is affordability ... affordable homes, affordable gas and affordable groceries," he added.

    He also suggested Trudeau's political future is tied to the policy's future, telling reporters: "This carbon tax has to go or in a year-and-a-half, the prime minister's going."

    The next federal vote can happen no later than October 2025.

    "You must sit down with the premiers and listen to them," Poilievre wrote in a letter to Trudeau circulated on social media Tuesday afternoon.

    "I am requesting that, within six weeks of receiving this letter, you convene an emergency meeting of Canada's 14 first ministers to discuss the carbon tax crisis," he said.

    He added: "Included in these discussions should be your willingness to allow provinces to opt out of the federal carbon tax and pursue other responsible ideas for lowering emissions without taxes."

    Furey had also requested that Trudeau convene an emergency meeting to discuss alternatives.

    A spokesman for Trudeau said in a statement Tuesday that every province and territory worked with Ottawa to put carbon pricing in place in 2016.

    He said along with the carbon price increase, rebates are also getting bigger.

    "Meanwhile, Pierre Poilievre, who has yet to show any credible plan to tackle climate change, is lying about how the price on pollution impacts affordability, and wants to cancel the same Canada Carbon Rebate that puts more money back in the pockets of eight out of 10 Canadians."

    The prime minister has said he's open to premiers pitching their own ideas, but any proposal must meet federal requirements when it comes to lower greenhouse-gas emissions.

    Every jurisdiction must play its part, he said.

    Trudeau underscored that point while in Dartmouth, N.S., on Tuesday for an unrelated housing announcement, just days after Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston submitted a proposal to Trudeau called "Still Better Than a Carbon Tax Plan."

    The document summarizes the steps Houston's government has taken to date to tackle climate change.

    Speaking to reporters, Trudeau said he has not seen details of Houston's proposal. But he said the Nova Scotia government's earlier plans fell short of what Ottawa has required.

    Manitoba NDP Premier Wab Kinew confirmed to reporters last week that he, too, was working on a proposal to request an exemption from the federal carbon price.

    Trudeau said on Monday that the seven premiers complaining about the policy had yet to provide detailed plans on how else they would reduce greenhouse-gas emissions.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

    -- With files from Mia Rabson in Ottawa and Keith Doucette in Halifax.

    IN DEPTH

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News