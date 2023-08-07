As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
In Ottawa, diplomats at several embassies describe feeling uncertain about whether Conservatives would stick to global climate commitments and continue staunchly supporting Ukraine.
They would only speak about the matter if they were not directly identified, citing the risk of compromising diplomatic relations.
Poilievre "is trying to establish his domestic economic narrative, and leaving heavy lifting on the foreign-policy side to others," said Garry Keller, vice-president of lobby firm StrategyCorp.
Keller, who was chief of staff to former Conservative foreign minister John Baird, said it's common for embassies to seek out party leaders of all stripes, and for opposition leaders to be harder to reach until an election is imminent.
Canadians don't tend to vote for foreign-policy issues, he noted, saying Poilievre is focused on issues Canadians rank as top of mind in polling, such as housing and health care.
But Chris Alexander, an immigration minister under former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper, argued Poilievre could be more forthcoming, given the impact of global forces like conflict and climate change.
"People have a right to hear more from the leader of the opposition," he said.
Since becoming leader nearly a year ago, Poilievre has tailored some foreign-policy planks to diaspora communities in Canada, such as pledging to have an airline establish a direct flight from Canada to Amritsar, an Indian city that is the centre of the Sikh faith.
He has also sought to draw a contrast with the Liberal government by promising to be tougher on some foreign actors, such as listing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror group -- a move cheered by Iranian-Canadian groups -- and proposing a legislative update that would add more teeth to Canadian sanctions law.
But he has left some of the biggest foreign-policy topics to key MPs on his front bench.
Conservative foreign-affairs critic Michael Chong has called the Liberals weak on combating interference by adversaries, both before and after media reported on intelligence that his own family members in Hong Kong were targeted by a Chinese diplomat in Toronto.
Chong has called on Ottawa to expel diplomats from countries such as China and Russia in response to their alleged meddling in democratic processes and diaspora communities.
Tory foreign-aid critic Garnett Genuis has led the charge on the Conservatives' support for weeding out slave labour from supply chains, singling out allegations of Uyghur mistreatment in China.
Genuis has argued the proposals fall in line with a Conservative vision of foreign policy based on Canadian principles, even if they could result in more expensive goods or diplomatic pushback.
And at a panel in March, deputy leader Melissa Lantsman hinted at broader Tory priorities.
"I want to see a foreign policy that actually is based on a Conservative vision. One of democracy, freedom, human rights and the rule of law, focused on our own security, and what we can give the world -- because we've got a lot of it to give, and it's all in the ground."
She said during a conference held by the Canada Strong and Free Network that Canada should prioritize exporting oil and gas to help countries lower their use of more polluting fuels that enrich dictatorships. "We haven't taken our own energy security seriously, and we haven't used it as a tool of foreign policy."
Lantsman suggested Canada could be a member of fewer international groups while ramping up its involvement in a select few, though she did not specify which: "You've got to pick the tables that you that you sit at more carefully."
She also said Canada should focus on meeting the NATO military alliance target of spending two per cent of the country's GDP on defence by boosting assets in the Arctic.
Meanwhile, the Tories have convinced the House to pass a bill that would let the CRTC more easily ban television channels from sanctioned countries.
If passed by the Senate, Bill C-281 would also compel the federal bureaucracy to regularly report on certain prisoners of conscience abroad, and allow for more human-rights violators to be sanctioned.
Keller said those bits and pieces of policy put Poilievre's team into alignment with previous leader Erin O'Toole, who vowed in the 2021 election campaign to "replace virtue-signalling with a real international agenda" that takes a harder line at the United Nations against dictatorships. O'Toole's platform also suggested bolstering trade with Africa and bettering Arctic collaboration with the U.S.
Keller noted that O'Toole's foreign policy was heavily influenced by Harper-era foreign-policy adviser Shuvaloy Majumdar, who was elected last month as a Calgary MP. He said he expects Majumdar and Calgary MP Stephanie Kusie, who worked as a Canadian diplomat in Latin America and Texas, to help shape Poilievre's approach.
In a statement, Poilievre's office said he aims to restore Canada's reputation through common sense, arguing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has weakened Canada's global standing.
"Despite eight years of jet-setting around the world to meet celebrities and elites, Trudeau has only managed to leave a trail of embarrassment at taxpayer expense," spokesman Sebastian Skamski wrote. "This Liberal government has failed our allies time and again, meaning they can't trust us to be able to do our part."
But on issues that matter to European ambassadors in Ottawa, Poilievre himself has said little -- and that's causing some anxiety. The lack of a clear commitment to Canada's existing climate agreements has particularly concerned European allies, even if the Liberals have fallen short of their own pledges.
Diplomats also raised concerns about whether a Conservative government would maintain the current Liberals' policy of unwavering support for Ukraine, despite signs that Republicans in the U.S. are turning away.
Harper was criticized in July for saying right-leaning political parties around the world should seek closer ties with the Hungarian government, which has become increasingly authoritarian over the past decade and says Ukraine should begin negotiations with Russia rather than continuing to fight back.
A search of parliamentary records suggests Poilievre has never spoken directly about the Ukraine invasion in the House of Commons -- although he has called out Russia's "unprovoked attack and brutal atrocities" in news releases and at a February rally.
Poilievre also riled up European allies in the first weeks of Russia's full-scale invasion, chastising "weak" European governments for having "cowered" to Moscow and relied on Russian fuels.
Alexander said Poilievre is leaving too much of the talking to defence critic James Bezan.
"I have been worried that I didn't see more visible, more proactive statements from him on Ukraine," he said of the leader. "We could be fighting back against Canadian parochialism in politics, in the approach the opposition is taking across the board."
To that end, Alexander said the Tories should release their own Indo-Pacific strategy to rival the Liberals' existing plan, with more detail on how a Poilievre government would partner with specific countries to limit China's influence.
"It's just not enough to talk about Chinese interference in Canada; we need to talk about what China is doing in the world," he said.
And the Conservatives could lay out a better narrative on how Canadian energy and climate policy can meet the future, he said, rather than "just hammering home a couple of talking points about a carbon tax."
Alexander argued that overall, the Liberal government is leaving "a huge number of openings" for Tories to shine on foreign-policy topics -- if Poilievre would only seize the moment.
"There's an opening for us to finally get serious about our diplomacy, our military commitment, our leadership on trade and human rights in the Pacific. ΓÇª That should be a major plank of a Tory platform going into the next election."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
South Korea will evacuate tens of thousands of scouts by bus from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, officials said Monday.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.
'Of course' Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said definitively that rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, an acknowledgement the Florida governor made after years of equivocating answers.
Daughter says her father was 'left for dead' after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, state police say
A charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania killing three people, state police said.
Migrants moved to housing barge moored in southern U.K. as government seeks to cut asylum seeker costs
A small group of asylum seekers has been moved to a housing barge moored in southern England as the U.K. government tries to cut the cost of sheltering people seeking protection in the country, British news media reported Monday.
Canada
-
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
-
Canadian Armed Forces to phase out old housing benefit over three years
Canada's military has created a new program to gradually phase out its old housing benefit after hearing feedback from members who were set to lose the payments.
-
Where does Canada stand after the coup in Niger?
With the federal government suspending direct financial assistance to Niger's government, experts share their thoughts on where Canada and other western nations go from here.
-
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
-
Daughter says her father was 'left for dead' after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
-
Hundreds of thousands attend Vancouver's Pride Festival
Hundreds of thousands of people from Metro Vancouver attended the annual Pride Festival, which for the first time, stretched over two days.
World
-
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
South Korea will evacuate tens of thousands of scouts by bus from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, officials said Monday.
-
Stormy weather across northern Europe kills at least 1 person, and idles ferries, delays flights
Stormy weather across the Baltic Sea region Monday killed at least one person and caused airport delays, suspended ferry services and a train's partial derailment.
-
'Of course' Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said definitively that rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, an acknowledgement the Florida governor made after years of equivocating answers.
-
Former Minneapolis officer sentenced to nearly 5 years on state charge for role in George Floyd's death
Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months.
-
Pope says Catholic Church open to everyone, including LGBTQ2S+ people, but has rules
Pope Francis said on Sunday that the Catholic Church is open to everyone, including the gay community, and that it has a duty to accompany them on a personal path of spirituality but within the framework of its rules.
-
A deadline arrives for Niger's junta to reinstate the president. Citizens cheer and fear what's next
The deadline arrived Sunday for Niger's military junta to reinstate the country's ousted president, but the West Africa regional bloc that has threatened a military intervention faces prominent appeals to pursue more peaceful means.
Politics
-
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
-
Bill Blair says he oversaw culture change at Toronto police, not everyone agrees
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Health
-
U.S. FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen BIIB.O and Sage Therapeutics' SAGE.O oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
-
After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
A half-century ago, the nation's top health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.
-
A cyberattack has disrupted hospitals and health care in several states
Hospitals and clinics in several states on Friday began the time-consuming process of recovering from a cyberattack that disrupted their computer systems, forcing some emergency rooms to shut down and ambulances to be diverted.
Sci-Tech
-
How you walk could shape the future of biometrics: experts
Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.
-
Researcher names recently discovered 500-million-year-old sea worm after ‘Dune’ monster
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
-
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter
Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
Entertainment
-
'Barbie' makes a billion and breaks another record for female filmmakers
In just three weeks in theatres, 'Barbie' is set to sail past US$1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed 'Wonder Woman.'
-
Greta Gerwig got a 'Barbie' flash mob from Ryan Gosling for her birthday
Ryan Gosling knew just what to get his "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig for her birthday. According to the movie’s verified Instagram account, the actor, who portrayed Ken in the hit film, sent Gerwig a flash mob in honor of her special day.
-
Justice Fund's Yonis Hassan & Noah '40' Shebib on making Toronto safer for youth
A Toronto-based non-profit with connections to Drake's record label is partnering with several major city organizations -- including the local school board and public transit operator -- to address youth safety issues.
Business
-
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.
-
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
-
The ultimate in aviation luxury: Private terminal coming to world’s busiest airport in September
Imagine being able to take off from a major U.S. international airport on a commercial flight without stepping foot inside a clamorous, crowded and cavernous terminal. If you have enough coin, you don’t have to imagine it. You’ll actually be able to live it – at least at two large and frequently crowded U.S. airports.
Lifestyle
-
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
-
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
-
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Sports
-
England beats Nigeria on penalties after James red card at Women's World Cup
Down a player after star forward Lauren James was ejected, England was facing the prospect of an upset against Nigeria and a round-of-16 exit at the Women's World Cup.
-
Andreescu to play Giorgi, Fernandez faces Stearns in National Bank Open first round
Three Canadian women's singles players now know their first-round opponents with Sunday's qualification complete at the National Bank Open.
-
WWE's SummerSlam pulls in $7M in sponsorship revenue, up 23% from a year ago
WWE's sponsorship revenue for SummerSlam rose 23 per cent from a year ago to $7 million, the most for any event outside of WrestleMania.
Autos
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
-
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.