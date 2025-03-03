ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘We will be ready’: Joly says Canada is prepared as Trump confirms tariffs coming tomorrow

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly speaks with journalists before attending a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Canada-U.S. Relations, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Monday, March 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.