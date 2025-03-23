ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Redrawn ridings could give Conservatives an advantage, say pollsters

By The Canadian Press

Published

People arrive to cast their ballots on federal election day in Montreal on September 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.