ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says he is leaving politics

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Andrew Furey announces he is resigning as premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Premier after nearly five years.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.