ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Liberal Paul Chiang ‘standing aside’ after suggesting Chinese bounty be collected on Conservative candidate

By Stephanie Ha

Published

Liberal candidate for Markham-Unionville, Paul Chiang, joins Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Markham, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.