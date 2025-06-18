ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

India accused of being main perpetrator of foreign interference by CSIS

By Abigail Bimman

Updated

Published

One day after PM Mark Carney shook hands with Indian PM Narendra Modi, a new CSIS report accuses India of foreign interference. Abigail Bimman reports.


















