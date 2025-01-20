ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Liberal leadership: Protestors disrupt Freeland’s campaign launch, Gould pledges carbon freeze, Carney gathers support

By Colton Praill

Published

Chrystia Freeland launched her bid to be the next federal Liberal leader as hecklers tried to interrupt her announcement.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.