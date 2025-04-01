ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Experts call on parties to weigh in on AI policy during federal election

By The Canadian Press

Published

Deloitte signage is pictured in the financial district in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.