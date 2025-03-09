ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

B.C. premier ready to use energy exports as bargaining tool amid Trump tariffs

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Premier David Eby acknowledges the audience after taking the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.