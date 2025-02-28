ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

A Russian state media reporter gained entry to the Oval Office for Trump-Zelensky sit-down

By CNN

Updated

Published

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. A member of Russia’s state-owned news agency gained access to the Oval Office on February 28 to cover President Trump’s sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – even as the AP and Reuters were barred from the high-level meeting. (Brian Snyder/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.