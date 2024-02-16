ArriveCan-connected firm GC Strategies given 34 contracts worth $59.8M since 2015
Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) confirms GC Strategies Inc., the firm that received the first ArriveCan contract, has been awarded 34 government contracts since 2015, worth a total of $59.8 million. Now, it's no longer eligible for more.
In a statement to CTV News late Thursday, PSPC spokesperson Michèle LaRose said all of these contracts have either expired or have been suspended. However, the nearly $60 million figure does not include contracts awarded the small company by other government departments and agencies.
PSPC says ongoing reviews allowed the department to confirm there are a small number of "lower-value" contracts outside of PSPC’s contracting authority, the total of which is estimated to be around $50,000.
“PSPC is informing those departments of our concerns and actions so they may take appropriate action within their authorities,” said LaRose in the statement.
GC Strategies is also no longer eligible to participate in PSPC and Government of Canada tenders, according to the statement.
This revelation about the contracts from the federal government comes a day after LaPresse reported that since 2015, GC Strategies Inc. had been awarded 140 contracts by the Liberal government worth a total of $258 million.
The department told CTV News that it cannot confirm that figure.
Scrutiny on the company's connections to the current government has heightened in recent days, after Auditor General Karen Hogan released a damning report about the government's management and contracting practices related to the ArriveCan app.
Central to the report were red flags about a non-competitive process that saw an initial contract granted to GC Strategies as well as related alleged mismanagement and misconduct by border agency employees, that saw the cost of the app balloon to an estimated $60 million.
"I am deeply concerned by what this audit didn't find," Hogan testified before the House Public Accounts Committee earlier this week.
Hogan's report also confirmed previous reports that matters related to "certain employees and contractors" had been referred to the RCMP, to examine potential criminality.
In light of the latest, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wrote to the RCMP this week to request an expansion of its investigation.
In an email to CTV News, the RCMP confirmed "it is investigating a matter referred from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) that is based on allegations brought to their attention by Botler AI," a firm that according to The Globe and Mail did not work on ArriveCan but raised flags about related contracting practices.
The federal police force also said it was "aware" of the Auditor General’s performance audit.
"The RCMP is assessing the available information, including the Auditor General's performance audit report and will take appropriate action," said RCMP Sgt. Kim Chamberland in a statement.
All week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced pointed questions in the House of Commons about the app, with Poilievre demanding answers.
"WTF?" he asked, going on to clarify the acronym stood for, "Where's The Funds?"
In response Trudeau agreed the Auditor General “highlighted some very concerning questions that need to be answered.”
“That is why we are expecting and supporting all relevant authorities to follow up on this irregular contracting and perhaps breaking of the rules,” added Trudeau.
With files from CTV News' Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Move over, plant-based beef: Hello, beef-infused rice
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
Newfoundland says Vrbo apologized for controversial ad featuring beloved folk song
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Oxygen runs out in Gaza hospital seized by Israeli forces, health officials say
Five patients in intensive care died after their oxygen cut off in southern Gaza's main hospital that was stormed by Israeli troops, causing chaos for hundreds of staff and wounded inside, health officials said Friday.
Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend's death
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
'Representing our ancestors:' Labrador designer wows at New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week was a family affair for Labrador designer April Allen. Not only did she bring her daughter, Julia Allen, and cousin Coralee Evoy to model her creations — she also brought two pairs of homemade boots to the runway.
London, Ont. police trip for international competition in Dubai under review
A southwestern Ontario police force is facing scrutiny for its decision to send a team to an international competition in Dubai, an event that saw its members training with and competing against a Russian special unit whose members are accused of committing atrocities in Ukraine.
Newfoundland says Vrbo apologized for controversial ad featuring beloved folk song
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says vacation rental company Vrbo has apologized for an advertisement that prompted a call from the premier for it to be pulled.
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
Animal tranquilizer found in drug cocktail that caused cluster of overdoses in Belleville, Ont.
A potent cocktail of street drugs, including an opioid and two central nervous system depressants, is to blame for almost two dozen overdoses that caused the city of Belleville to declare a state of emergency late last week, says the region’s health unit.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Warning for pet owners: Dozens of dog thefts reported in Alberta
A group of animal lovers is sounding the alarm after dozens of dogs across Alberta have been allegedly stolen in the last three months.
Biden warns Israel not to attack Rafah without plan to protect civilians
U.S. President Joe Biden has again cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against moving forward with a military operation in Gazan city of Rafah without a 'credible and executable plan' to protect civilians.
German suspect in Madeleine McCann case goes on trial over unrelated sexual offence charges
A man who is also a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann went on trial Friday over several unrelated sexual offences he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.
Verdict in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial expected Friday, capping busy week of court action
A verdict is expected Friday in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial, adding to a consequential week on the former U.S. president's legal calendar.
Satellite photos show Egypt building a wall near Gaza Strip as Israeli offensive on Rafah looms
Egypt is building a wall and is levelling land near its border with the Gaza Strip ahead of a planned Israeli offensive targeting the border city of Rafah, satellite images analyzed Friday by The Associated Press show.
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, dead at 47: Russian authorities
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
FBI informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden's alleged bribery scheme
An FBI informant has been charged with fabricating a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company.
Trudeau downplays Liberal divisions on Israel-Hamas war, NDP calls for firmer stance
Diverse views in the Liberal party are a source of strength, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted Thursday as questions persisted about caucus discord over the government's policy on the Israel-Hamas war.
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
How a new surveillance method is identifying more cases of Lyme disease in the U.S.
Diseases spread by ticks and other insects are becoming more common in the United States, but a new methodology for tracking Lyme disease may overestimate the significant spike in cases seen in 2022.
Emotionally-triggering information online may be disinformation, CSE warns in new ads
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
OpenAI introduces new AI model that lets users create videos from text prompts
Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI introduced a new AI model called Sora which it claims can create 'realistic' and 'imaginative' 60-second videos from quick text prompts.
Canadians lose $50 million to romance scams in 2023: CAFC
While many looking for love online wind up in successful relationships, Canadians lost more than $50 million last year to scammers posing as potential suitors on dating platforms.
'Representing our ancestors:' Labrador designer wows at New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week was a family affair for Labrador designer April Allen. Not only did she bring her daughter, Julia Allen, and cousin Coralee Evoy to model her creations — she also brought two pairs of homemade boots to the runway.
Zendaya stuns at 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere in vintage silver cyborg suit by Mugler
Zendaya stunned Thursday at the 'Dune: Part Two' world premiere when she hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 “Cirque d’hiver” 20th anniversary collection, according to a company statement.
Gwen Stefani says she has to relearn No Doubt songs ahead of ‘amazing’ Coachella reunion
Gwen Stefani has some studying to do ahead of the hotly anticipated No Doubt reunion at the Coachella music festival in April, admitting she needs a refresher on some of the band's classic songs.
What happens to food that grocery stores in Canada don't sell?
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
Air Canada chatbot decision a reminder of company liability: experts
A decision on Air Canada's liability for what its chatbot said is a reminder of how companies need to be cautious when relying on artificial intelligence, experts say.
When cutting expenses isn't enough: Experts weigh in on how to increase your income
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
Move over, plant-based beef: Hello, beef-infused rice
South Korean researchers are hoping to plate up a newly developed hybrid rice, grown in a lab with cow muscle and fat cells inside the rice grains.
Do you need to rinse your chicken before you cook it?
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
She arrived at JFK airport in 1971 and two men were waiting for her. Here's how she ended up married to one of them
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
She skated with her idols when she was 10. Now her hockey dreams have come true
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
Caitlin Clark of Iowa breaks NCAA women's career scoring record with 35-foot 3-pointer
Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's career scoring record, making a 3-pointer from about 35 feet in the first quarter for No. 4 Iowa against Michigan on Thursday night.
Tiger Woods deals with back spasms in PGA Tour return
Tiger Woods settled for a haphazard one-over-par 72 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday as his surgically-repaired back caused him problems.
Doug Ford government to ban tolls on Ontario highways
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford CEO says company will rethink where it builds vehicles after last year's autoworkers strike
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.