OTTAWA -- Embattled Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is resigning, announcing Monday that she is starting the process of her withdrawal from the role.

Paul’s decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday’s federal election.

In the 2021 federal vote, Paul failed to win a seat, or grow the Greens’ seat count in the House of Commons.

Moreover, the Greens saw a significant drop in their share of the popular vote, after only managing to put a Green candidate on the ballot in 252 of the 338 ridings.

It was the fewest number of candidates the party had run in a federal election since 2000. The party placed sixth in overall percentage of the vote, dropping to 2.3 per cent from the 6.5 per cent secured in 2019. In 2021 just 398,775 Canadians voted Green, in contrast to the 1,189,631 votes secured in 2019.

Party bylaws stipulate that because Paul did not become prime minister, she would have to face a leadership review within six months. Voting in that process was set to begin Oct. 26 and end on Nov. 25, according to the Green Party. Now, the Greens will likely soon be launching a new leadership race, its second since the 2019 federal election.

After spending the majority of the federal election campaigning in her home riding of Toronto Centre, Paul placed a distant fourth. It was her third time running, and losing, in that riding.

In an interview with CTV National News ahead of the federal vote, Paul defended her choice to run in what historically has been a Liberal stronghold, saying that there wasn’t another so-called safe Green seat waiting for her.

The Green Party will be sending two MPs to Ottawa for the 44th Parliament: Longtime Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C. MP and former leader Elizabeth May and rookie Mike Morrice representing Kitchener Centre, Ont.

Incumbent Green MP Paul Manly lost in a tight race in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, B.C., despite Victoria being one of the few regions Paul visited in the final days of the campaign.

A similar review nearly took place in June, as part of a bout of intra-party politicking that also included an attempt to strip Paul of her Green membership.

The rift between Paul and some outgoing Green Party governing body officials included concerns over the Greens’ financial standing, and the handling of the defection of former Green MP Jenica Atwin to the Liberals over a difference of position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Paul fought ardently against claims made about her leadership style, suggesting they were based in racism and sexism.

This all saw Paul under intense scrutiny in the months leading up to the election and left her on shaky ground heading into the vote, which prompted some candidates to ask that she not come campaign in their ridings.

When she became leader in 2020, Paul made history as the first Jewish woman and first Black woman to be elected leader of a major political party in Canada. Her pitch to voters in the 2021 vote was to “be daring.”

With files from CTV News’ Ryan Flanagan