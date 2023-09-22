Politics

    • 'Ajuinnata Ukraine': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon inspires Zelenskyy with Inuktitut word

    OTTAWA -

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended his historic wartime address to Canada's House of Commons with an Inuktitut message of inspiration and reliance that came from the Governor General herself.

    Zelenskyy met with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon earlier in the day, when she taught him an Inuktitut word she has shared with world leaders, Indigenous communities and Canadian children alike: ajuinnata.

    He says she told him the word means don't give up, and stay strong against all odds.

    Simon is Canada's first Indigenous person to hold her position, and she has referred to the Inuit concept of ajuinnata countless times since she took on the job in 2021.

    The Governor General's office says the word is meaningful to Simon, who heard it from her elders while growing up, and adds that the Ukrainians have demonstrated the word through their steadfast fight for freedom.

    Zelenskyy ended his address in the House by wishing Canada and Ukraine ajuinnata, before the chamber erupted in a standing ovation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

    MORE POLITICS NEWS

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it

    Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?

    Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News