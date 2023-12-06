Accused of improper partisan conduct, MPs expected to vote for probe into Speaker Fergus

Members of Parliament appear poised to pass a Conservative motion calling for a probe into House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct after days of acrimony in Ottawa over what he says was unintentional participation in a partisan event.

Fergus, who has only held the highly regarded and impartial role as House of Commons Speaker for two months, is facing calls to resign after MPs questioned whether he's impugned his reputation over a "personal" tribute video that played at the Ontario Liberal Party convention last weekend and featured him in his Speaker's office and traditional robe.

While Fergus has apologized and vowed to continue to govern the chamber with respect and fairness, as the House was debating the matter, he departed for official business in Washington, D.C., that saw him again referencing his Liberal roots, a move that has left some MPs further questioning his judgment.

After question period, MPs will be voting on a motion advanced by Conservative House Leader and former Speaker Andrew Scheer. Fergus' current deputy, Chris d'Entremont granted procedural precedence to the motion, given what he saw as the seriousness of the matter.

Scheer is proposing — beyond the persisting calls from his party and the Bloc Quebecois for Fergus to save MPs' time and step aside — that the Procedure and House Affairs Committee (PROC) undertake a study and come back to MPs with suggested remedies. This could include recommending his resignation, other specific individual sanctions, or overarching procedural changes.

If passed, the motion would see the House agree that Fergus committed "a breach of the tradition and expectation of impartiality required for that high office, constituting a serious error of judgment which undermines the trust required to discharge his duties and responsibilities."

Liberal, Conservative, Bloc Quebecois, NDP and Green MPs have all signalled they're in favour of PROC picking up the matter to ensure guardrails are in place to prevent a repeat incident.

The one outstanding question is how long this probe could take to conclude, but that could be resolved by a proposed amendment MPs will have to vote on before Scheer's main motion. It seeks to stitch in language that would have PROC meet within 24 hours and make its work on this file the ultimate priority.

The amendment would also instruct PROC to report back to the House "no later" than Dec. 14, which is the second last scheduled sitting day of the year.

If this fast-tracking happens, the Fergus matter could be resolved before the holiday break, letting MPs return in the new year with a clean slate, either with a repentant Fergus still in the chair or with a new Speaker — the third in as many months.

His predecessor Anthony Rota had to vacate the seat in late September amid cross-party calls for him to step down over his invitation and recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

Fergus' office has told CTV News he won't be commenting while MPs consider next steps, but he Fergus did briefly speak to CBC News on Capitol Hill on Tuesday night, signalling he doesn't plan to step down.

Asked Wednesday what his colleagues make of the matter and Fergus' trip south of the border amid the controversy, Liberal MPs said they don't think their colleague has become a liability, referencing his apology and pledge to uphold his impartiality obligations.

"I know Greg to be somebody who believes in the institutions of Parliament," said Housing Minister Sean Fraser. "My sense is Greg can be even-handed from the chair."