40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a "poor" or "very poor" job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research conducted for CTV News has found.
Of the more than 1,000 people surveyed, 19 per cent said based on what they have heard they would grade the federal budget as poor when it comes to addressing the issues they and their families are worried about, while 20 per cent say it is very poor.
Thirty-three per cent say the federal budget, released in late March, does an "average" job based on what they have heard.
Two per cent said the budget does a "very good" job, 17 per cent described it as "good" and nine per cent were "unsure."
At the same time, about 70 per cent of survey respondents said they were "concerned" (42 per cent) or "somewhat concerned" (29 per cent) about the budget increasing the country's deficit, which is expected to be $40.1 billion in 2023-24 or nearly $10 billion more than last fall's economic forecast.
Despite the increased spending, a majority of Canadians signalled their support for programs such as the multi-year green plan.
Designed in part to compete with the U.S., the plan would earmark $20 billion from the Canada Infrastructure Bank for major clean electricity and growth infrastructure projects.
Thirty-six per cent of Canadians "support" using tax dollars for this sort of initiative, while 32 per cent "somewhat support" the move.
The findings come as Nanos polling, released on Wednesday, shows the Liberals trailing the Conservatives in popular support.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party is up 2.2 percentage points from four weeks ago and sitting at 30.6 per cent support, while Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives are up three percentage points to 35.8 per cent support.
In late March, a Nanos Research poll also found Poilievre was Canada's preferred prime minister over Justin Trudeau.
"Conservatives still have an advantage outside of the margin of error," Nik Nanos, pollster and chair of Nanos Research, told CTV's Trend Line podcast on Wednesday.
Where the Liberals may find some good news, he added, is the NDP and Bloc Quebecois are also down in support, with the New Democrats down 2.5 percentage points to 18.1 per cent and the Bloc down 3.4 percentage points to 5.5 per cent.
"The Liberals need the NDP to be down in order to make sure that those vote splits don't occur and also whenever the Bloc is down in the province of Quebec that's usually good news for the Liberal Party of Canada," Nanos said.
REGIONAL DIFFERENCES
Residents in the Prairies were most likely to grade the federal budget as poor or very poor at about 53 per cent, followed by B.C. at 44.6 per cent and Ontario at almost 42 per cent.
On the increased deficit, residents of all regions said they were concerned or somewhat concerned, with the Prairies leading at about 80 per cent, followed by Ontario (71.6 per cent) and B.C. (71.2 per cent).
A majority of Canadians in all regions also support or somewhat support the federal green plan, with support highest in Atlantic Canada (77.2 per cent), Quebec (73 per cent) and Ontario (69.3 per cent).
METHODOLOGY
Nanos conducted an RDD dual frame (land and cell lines) hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,063 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, between April 1 and 6, 2023, as part of an omnibus survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online. The sample included both land and cell lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. Individuals randomly called using random digit dialling with a maximum of five callbacks. The margin of error for this survey is three percentage points, 19 times out of 20. This study was commissioned by CTV News and the research was conducted by Nanos Research. Charts may not add up to 100 due to rounding.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
opinion | Don Martin's sorry-to-be-cynical prediction on the federal budget
The only thing most Canadians will remember about the budget this time next week is how the booze tax increase was reduced to two per cent from six, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
At least 19 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in Canada set to expire by end of the year
At least 19 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are set to expire by the end of the year in Canada, according to data received by The Canadian Press.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
Appeals court preserves access to abortion pill in U.S. but tightens rules
A federal appeals court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail.
North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon
North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbors said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.
5 things to know for Thursday, April 13, 2023
The Trudeau Foundation says it's launching an independent review of a potential China-linked donation, a 'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces an additional charge over a TikTok video advising horn blowing and the price of a box of Girl Guide cookies is going up.
Torrential storms batter South Florida, close key airport
Nearly a foot (30 centimetres) of rain fell in a matter of hours in Fort Lauderdale -- causing widespread flooding, the closure of the city's airport and the suspension of high-speed commuter rail service for the Broward County region.
Canada
-
Teen killed in Surrey bus stabbing was going to meet up with his mom, family says
The teenager stabbed to death while riding a bus in Surrey late Tuesday has been identified by his family as 17-year-old Ethan Bespfleg.
-
Canada has some of the world’s most expensive ski resorts: SpinGenie
New research from SpinGenie has revealed Canada has some of the most popular and expensive ski resorts in the world.
-
1 dead, 3 injured in northern B.C. avalanche
One person died and three others were injured in an avalanche in northern B.C. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
RBC biggest fossil fuel funder globally in 2022 at US$42B: report
A report from a coalition of environmental groups shows that Royal Bank of Canada was the biggest fossil fuel financier in the world last year after providing over US$42 billion in funding.
-
Man charged with assault with a weapon, mischief after alleged Montreal mosque attack
A 32-year-old man is facing new charges following an investigation by the Montreal police hate crime squad into an alleged assault last weekend at a downtown mosque. However, members of the Al-Omah Al-Islamiah Mosque are concerned that police have not yet classified the incident as a hate crime.
-
Macklem not ruling out future BoC rate hike to get to 2% inflation target
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the central bank is prepared to raise the policy rate even further as it attempts to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2024.
World
-
U.S., Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks
Ukrainian and U.S. officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine's battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, may not have been enough.
-
Florida executes 'ninja killer' for couple's 1989 death
Florida executed a man known as the 'ninja killer' on Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of a couple visiting the state from New Jersey.
-
Syria, Saudi Arabia move toward restoring embassies, flights
Syria and Saudi Arabia are moving toward reopening embassies and resuming flights between the two countries for the first time in more than a decade, the countries said Thursday in a joint statement.
-
North Korea fires missile that may have been new type of weapon
North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new more mobile, harder-to-detect missile for the first time, its neighbors said, as it extends its provocative run of weapons tests.
-
Brazil's Lula in Shanghai on visit to boost ties with China
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai on Thursday as he looks to boost ties and win political support for attempts to mediate the conflict in Ukraine.
-
Woman believed to be one of 20 wives of polygamous sect leader accused of threats
A woman believed to be one of the 20 wives of a polygamous sect leader jailed in Arizona faces federal charges for allegedly sending threatening emails to child welfare workers in a bid to get her two daughters released from state foster care.
Politics
-
Trudeau Foundation says it's launching independent review of potential China-linked donation
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it will be launching an independent review of the organization's acceptance of a donation 'with a potential connection to the Chinese government.'
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
-
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
Health
-
Women of childbearing age have highest rate of misconceptions about vaccine safety during pregnancy: U.S. survey
Women of childbearing age are more likely than other adults to fear that vaccination during pregnancy is unsafe, according to a new U.S. report, despite evidence to the contrary.
-
Pharmacists fear more drugs may fall into loophole that saw B.C. Ozempic sent to U.S
Canada's pharmacists worry a lack of data about prescription management could see a repeat of the situation with diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic, in which thousands of doses have been mailed over the border to Americans.
-
U.S. names veterinary drug, fentanyl mixture 'emerging threat'
The U.S. has named a veterinary tranquillizer as an 'emerging threat' when it's mixed with the powerful opioid fentanyl, clearing the way for more efforts to stop the spread of xylazine.
Sci-Tech
-
FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations
The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
Synthetic fabric inspired by polar bear fur lighter, warmer than cotton: scientists
Researchers say they have successfully made a synthetic version of polar bear fur that is not only lighter than cotton but also warmer.
Entertainment
-
'Elemental': The real meaning of new Disney-Pixar movie
The director of the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie 'Elemental' joins CTV’s Your Morning to share the very personal story that inspired the tale.
-
Rainn Wilson sat next to an unsuspecting 'Office' viewer on a flight
Rainn Wilson was right next to an unsuspecting seatmate who was watching the actor in "The Office" on a recent flight.
-
Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs
Previously unreleased songs recorded by the late country superstar Kenny Rogers will be on a new record coming out in June.
Business
-
RBC biggest fossil fuel funder globally in 2022 at US$42B: report
A report from a coalition of environmental groups shows that Royal Bank of Canada was the biggest fossil fuel financier in the world last year after providing over US$42 billion in funding.
-
China's exports rebound unexpectedly to growth in March
China's exports rebounded unexpectedly to growth in March despite a decline in U.S. and European demand following interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
-
Can France's constitutional body halt disputed pension bill?
French unions are staging new nationwide protests Thursday, on the eve of an expected ruling by a top constitutional body that they hope will derail President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension reform plan.
Lifestyle
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks with this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
About half of Canadians working full-time feel fatigued: survey
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals about half of Canadians working a full-time job are feeling fatigued and stressed.
-
B.C. residential school survivor won $1M from Lotto 6/49 draw on April Fools' Day
On a day normally reserved for pranks, one B.C. resident was seriously shocked to learn her lottery ticket was worth $1 million.
Sports
-
Toronto Raptors' season ends with loss to Chicago Bulls
The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA's play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision to the Chicago Bulls.
-
Rogers Centre roof open on earliest day in Toronto Blue Jays' history
A new record was set at Rogers Centre during the week of the Toronto Blue Jays' home opener.
-
MLB teams extend beer sales after pitch clock shortens games
At least four teams -- the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers -- have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Others, like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven't ruled out changes.
Autos
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Ford Motor Co. provides details on plans to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce EVs
Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub.
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.