ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Rally held ahead of planning committee after city recommends against renoviction bylaw

By Katelyn Wilson

Published

Concerned citizens in Ottawa rallied Tuesday to call on councillors to push forward with a proposed bylaw to stop renovictions. CTV's Katelyn Wilson reports.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.