Ottawa

Ottawa woman says city-hired plow damaged her vehicle on Christmas Eve, causing $6K damage

Published

An Ottawa woman says her vehicle was damaged by a snow plow, operated by a third-party contractor, hired by the City of Ottawa on Christmas Eve. (Tyler Fleming/ CTV News Ottawa)




















