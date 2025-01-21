ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Ontario court dismisses City of Ottawa’s appeal of Kanata golf course development, rules 1981 agreement ‘inoperative’

By Josh Pringle

Updated

Published

Kanata Lakes Golf and Country Club December 19, 2018


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.