ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

‘I know Nepean well:’ Liberal Leader Mark Carney speaks on decision to run in west Ottawa riding

By William Eltherington

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to media at Rideau Hall, where he asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and call an election, in Ottawa, Sunday, March 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)